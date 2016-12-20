Grandma Bravo’s Salsa

This is one of my grandma’s many salsa recipes. It’s great with chips but also plays well with grilled meats, a savory breakfast, and most anything that goes in a tortilla. Make it a day before serving so the flavors have some time to intermingle.
Ingredients
- 4 tomatoes
- 1 pasilla pepper (pro tip: buy peppers that are mostly flat, so they are easier to char evenly on a cast-iron/comal pan)
- 3 jalapeño peppers
- 1 guerito pepper if available (light yellow, looks like jalapeño)
- 1/4 C minced yellow onion
- 3 T vinegar from pickled jalapeno can/jar
- 1/4 bunch cilantro, chopped
- + salt
- + lots of love
Preparation
Roast the tomatoes and peppers in a cast iron skillet or comal over medium heat for 30 minutes, rotating them as they blacken. Remove when the entire surface is blackened and tomatoes are soft to touch.
Allow tomatoes to cool to room temperature, then place in a blender and blend until smooth. Add the tomato puree to a large bowl.
Place the pasilla pepper in a plastic bag or in a covered pan to steam off the skin. Once the pepper is cool, peel off the skin and discard. Rip or shred the pepper into anchovy sized pieces. Roughly chop the remaining peppers, not too small, and add them to the bowl.
Add the onion, jalapeño vinegar, and cilantro to the bowl and stir. Add salt to taste.