Grandma Bravo’s Salsa

Roast the tomatoes and peppers in a cast iron skillet or comal over medium heat for 30 minutes, rotating them as they blacken. Remove when the entire surface is blackened and tomatoes are soft to touch.

Allow tomatoes to cool to room temperature, then place in a blender and blend until smooth. Add the tomato puree to a large bowl.

Place the pasilla pepper in a plastic bag or in a covered pan to steam off the skin. Once the pepper is cool, peel off the skin and discard. Rip or shred the pepper into anchovy sized pieces. Roughly chop the remaining peppers, not too small, and add them to the bowl.