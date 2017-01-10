Grilled or Roasted Bone-In Chicken Breasts

Submerge the chicken in the Chicken Brine and place in the refrigerator. Brine the chicken for at least 4 hours and no more than 24 hours. Remove from the brine and pat dry.

Combine the herbes de Provence and olive oil in a small bowl. Rub the mixture all over the chicken, making sure to coat it in the herbs. Set the chicken skin-side up on a rack set inside a rimmed baking sheet or roasting pan. Hold the chicken in the refrigerator, uncovered, for at least 2 hours and preferably 24 hours.

If roasting: Heat the oven to 375°F. Transfer the pan with the chicken to the middle rack of the oven and roast until the center of the breasts is 155°F, about 50–55 minutes.

If grilling: Build a medium fire in a charcoal grill and arrange the coals for two-zone grilling (i.e., bank the coals against one side of the grill, so there’s a hot part and a less hot part). Cook the breasts over the coals, turning often, until the skin is crisp, about 10 minutes. Arrange the breasts over indirect heat with the bone side on the grill grates. Cover the grill and cook for an additional 30–40 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through.