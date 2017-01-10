Hot Buttered Rum

Makes 1 cocktail
- 2 oz dark golden rum, preferably Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva
- 1 ball Buttered Rum Base
- 5 oz boiling water
Buttered Rum Base
- 1/2 C (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1/2 C demerara sugar
- 1/2 t freshly grated nutmeg
Preparation
Buttered Rum Base
Makes 1 cup (15 balls)
Combine the butter, sugar, and nutmeg in a medium bowl and stir with a wooden spoon until smooth. Using a 1/2-ounce scoop or 1 tablespoon, portion the butter into balls and transfer to a parchment paper-lined plate. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Make the Drink
Combine the rum and buttered rum ball in a mug then pour in the hot water. Stir to combine and serve immediately.