Hot Chicken Nuggs With Gorgonzola and Celery

If you’re a type-A person, you’ve no doubt found yourself stuck in a buffalo-wing-induced anxiety spiral: you can’t help eating them, but you don’t want to be tied to a table of napkins to wipe your sauce-covered fingers and face.
We have the solution: spicy, saucy nuggets served like cocktail weenies. All you need is a toothpick and a good sense of when to pop the nuggets in your mouth to avoid dripping hot sauce on your shirt. The sauce is a lowbrow take on Nashville-hot-chicken sauce, while the iced celery sticks and Gorgonzola will make you feel fancy after the comedown.
- 4 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- + kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 T smoked hot paprika
- 1 C mild hot sauce, such as Frank’s Red Hot
- 1/4 C cup steak sauce, such as A1
- 2 garlic cloves
- 4 T unsalted butter
- 2 T all-purpose flour
- + celery sticks and chunks of gorgonzola dolce
Preparation
Cut the chicken breasts into 2-inch pieces, and dry thoroughly with paper towels. Season the chicken pieces all over with salt and pepper and a healthy sprinkle of the paprika. Combine the remaining paprika, hot sauce, steak sauce, and 2 tablespoons water in a liquid measuring cup. Using a microplane grater, grate the garlic cloves into the hot sauce and whisk to combine.
Heat half the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Working in 4 batches, add enough chicken pieces to fit over the bottom of the pan (do not crowd them) and cook, flipping once, until browned on both sides, about 4 minutes. Transfer the first batch of chicken to a plate and continue cooking the remaining chicken, adding the remaining oil after the second batch.
Once all the chicken is cooked and out of the pan, add the butter to the pan and let melt, scraping up the browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Pour in the hot-sauce mixture and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a steady simmer, then return the chicken to the pan, stir to coat with sauce, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce is thickened, about 8 minutes.
Meanwhile, pile some celery in a serving bowl and top with a couple of handfuls of crushed ice to keep them ice cold. Break off large chunks of Gorgonzola and place them in another serving bowl. Transfer the chicken and sauce to a warm serving dish and serve immediately with the celery, gorgonzola, and plenty of toothpicks and napkins.