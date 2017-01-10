Hot Chicken Nuggs With Gorgonzola and Celery

If you’re a type-A person, you’ve no doubt found yourself stuck in a buffalo-wing-induced anxiety spiral: you can’t help eating them, but you don’t want to be tied to a table of napkins to wipe your sauce-covered fingers and face.

We have the solution: spicy, saucy nuggets served like cocktail weenies. All you need is a toothpick and a good sense of when to pop the nuggets in your mouth to avoid dripping hot sauce on your shirt. The sauce is a lowbrow take on Nashville-hot-chicken sauce, while the iced celery sticks and Gorgonzola will make you feel fancy after the comedown.

Makes 10–12 servings 4 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts

+ kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 T smoked hot paprika

1 C mild hot sauce, such as Frank’s Red Hot

1/4 C cup steak sauce, such as A1

2 garlic cloves

4 T unsalted butter

2 T all-purpose flour

+ celery sticks and chunks of gorgonzola dolce