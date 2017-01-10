Isaan-Style Papaya Salad

The papaya salad favored in Isaan, the Northeastern region of Thailand, is not for the timid. (It’s often called som tam lao, because Laos is the likely birthplace of papaya salad and because neighbors Laos and Isaan share so much, culinary and otherwise.) The ominous dried red chiles lurking among the tangle of papaya would give many an adventurous eater pause—that is, if the dismembered, blackish crustacean hasn’t distracted the eye. Yet for a certain diner, the sweat-inducing, sea-funky version will supplant the Central Thai version as the one they forever crave with a heap of sticky rice.

Note: Salted black crab (puu khem, boo kem, or other phonetic transliterations; also called “paddy crab”) are often found frozen in the US. Your best bet is Southeast Asian–focused grocery stores.

This is excerpted from Pok Pok: Food and Stories From the Streets, Homes, and Roadside Restaurants of Thailand, by Andy Ricker and JJ Goode.

Ingredients Serves 4–6 as part of a meal 1 T medium-size dried shrimp, rinsed and patted dry

1 oz palm sugar

1/4 t water

1 small lime (preferably a Key lime), halved through the stem

3 g peeled garlic (about 1 medium clove), halved lengthwise

1 g dried Thai chiles (about 4), soaked in hot water just until pliable, about 10 minutes, then drained

1/2 t crab paste (black in color; should not contain oil), preferably the Pantainorasingh brand (optional)

1 oz long beans, ends trimmed, cut into 2-inch lengths (about 1/2 cup)

1 frozen whole Thai salted black crab, defrosted

1 1/2 T naam plaa raa (fermented fish sauce)

1 T Thai fish sauce

1 1/2 T lime juice (preferably from Key limes or spiked with a small squeeze of Meyer lemon juice)

1 scant T Naam Makham (Tamarind sauce)

4 oz peeled, shredded green papaya (about 1 1/2 cups, lightly packed)

2 oz cherry tomatoes (about 4), halved, or quartered if very large

1 Wedge of white or green cabbage Naam Phrik Makham (Tamarind Sauce) 1/4 lb palm sugar, coarsely chopped

1/4 C Thai fish sauce

1 oz seedless tamarind pulp (paste)

1 1/4 C water

1 T cayenne pepper