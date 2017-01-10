Jerk Chicken

The key flavors in jerk are thyme, allspice, and Scotch bonnet peppers. It likes when you add the smoky char of a grill to that mix, but even in the oven it comes out right. Best served with lime wedges and a cold Red Stripe.
- 3 lbs drumsticks (10–12 pieces)
- 8 garlic cloves
- 2 Scotch bonnet peppers, stems removed
- 1 2" piece ginger, peeled and sliced
- 3/4 C chopped scallions (about 4)
- 1/4 C thyme leaves
- 1/3 C lime juice
- 1/3 C olive oil
- 2 T honey
- 1 T allspice berries
- 1 T kosher or sea salt
Preparation
Arrange the drumsticks on a cutting board and use a small, sharp knife to diagonally score the chicken down to the bone at 1-inch intervals, 3–4 slashes per drumstick. This will help the marinade penetrate the chicken and allow the chicken to cook faster.
Combine the garlic, peppers, ginger, scallions, thyme, lime juice, oil, honey, allspice, and salt in a blender and process until smooth.
Place the drumsticks in a gallon-sized Ziploc bag and pour the marinade over the chicken. Seal the bag and knead the marinade around, coating the chicken evenly. Marinate the chicken for at least 12 hours and up to 2 days.
Heat a grill to medium high or an oven to 500°. Remove the chicken from the marinade and scrape off any excess. Grill, covered, or roast the chicken, turning often, until charred and cooked through, 25–30 minutes.