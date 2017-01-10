Jerk Chicken

Arrange the drumsticks on a cutting board and use a small, sharp knife to diagonally score the chicken down to the bone at 1-inch intervals, 3–4 slashes per drumstick. This will help the marinade penetrate the chicken and allow the chicken to cook faster.

Combine the garlic, peppers, ginger, scallions, thyme, lime juice, oil, honey, allspice, and salt in a blender and process until smooth.

Place the drumsticks in a gallon-sized Ziploc bag and pour the marinade over the chicken. Seal the bag and knead the marinade around, coating the chicken evenly. Marinate the chicken for at least 12 hours and up to 2 days.