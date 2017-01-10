Katz’s Delicatessen’s Matzo Ball Soup

We start the soup at Katz’s by roasting chickens; we pick off the meat and use it for our chicken salad and use what remains in our chicken broth. The same broth is used for the matzo ball soup and the chicken noodle soup.

Matzo balls are pretty straightforward: you take a shit ton of eggs, beat them with some matzo meal, and let it sit. Add some seltzer to fluff it up, or you can add some baking powder. They’re really a way to take something that tastes like cardboard—matzo is the worst—and make it taste good. Mix some matzo with some eggs and fat, and you’re good to go. It’s really not

that complicated.

The soup here at Katz’s is actually the product of dueling grandmothers: the Katz family had a contest to see which grandma had the best recipe. You’re eating the winning grandma’s soup today. I’m the fifth generation now. My grandfather was partners with the original Katz family. I grew up here in this business, and I know how many New Yorkers and people all over the country have a strong connection to this place.

Matzo Ball Soup Makes 6 Servings 1 leftover carcass from a roast chicken, broken in half, or 1 1/2 lbs leftover cooked chicken bones and scraps

1 small white onion, peeled and chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 small carrots, peeled and chopped

+ kosher salt

+ Matzo Balls, warmed

+ chopped dill, for garnish Matzo Balls 1 1/2 C matzo meal

3 T seltzer

2 T finely chopped dill

1 1/2 T schmaltz

1 1/2 t kosher salt, plus more as needed

1/2 t freshly ground black pepper

7 large eggs