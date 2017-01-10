Khao Soi Kai

My first taste of khao soi came a few days after May 17, 1992. I remember the date not only because of my great affection for this noodle dish, but because it was on the eve of Black May, when a government crackdown on protestors in Bangkok led to thousands arrested and dozens dead. This began my enduring habit of traveling to Thailand right when the shit hits the fan: protests, riots, coups, you name it. Even in Chiang Mai, where I was staying with my friends Chris and Lakhana, the mood was dark. Yet commerce in Thailand, I’ve noticed, never stops. Noodle shops were open and doing cracking business. Chris and Lakhana welcomed me home, I put down my bags, and we went in search of a bowl of khao soi, probably the most famous of all Northern Thai dishes and the most popular with the many foreigners who pass through the North’s cultural center, Chiang Mai.

Khao soi, I soon learned, is essentially just a bowl of noodles, which is a bit like saying the banh mi is just a sandwich. Tender wheat noodles and bone-in chicken swim in an orange-tinged coconut milk curry that’s incredibly rich and aromatic. On top, there’s a crown of those same wheat noodles, but they’re crunchy from a dunk in hot oil. On the side comes an assortment of embellishments that you use to season your one-bowl meal: a dark, tobacco-y paste of fried chiles, pickled mustard greens, hunks of raw shallot, and wedges of lime.

Yet for all the flavors in the dish that we Westerners recognize as “Thai,” the dish actually has its roots in, depending on who you talk to, either Burmese or Muslim Chinese cooking. Chiang Mai, having been a stop on ancient spice routes and under Burmese control for two centuries, is home to several such examples of glorious fusion. Along with typical Thai ingredients like lemongrass and galangal, the curry paste contains Chinese aromatics and spices (ginger and black cardamom) as well as those better associated with Burmese cooking (curry powder, coriander seeds, turmeric). It has long struck me as strange that such an iconic Northern Thai dish would contain coconut milk, a relatively modern induction into the region’s cuisine. It’s probably a Burmese thing, too.

As with so many Thai dishes, every restaurant serves its own rendition. I’ve eaten many dozens, all of which riff on the basic blueprint. The curry paste, amount of coconut milk and cream, sweetness, noodle style, and proteins vary widely. I’ve even eaten outliers, like one made with fish and another that paired cow’s milk with coconut. “Healthy,” the waiter said as he told us about the dairy addition.

There’s no shortage of khao soi revelations to be had in Chiang Mai. The version we serve at Pok Pok is a sort of composite of my favorites. One is the version at Khao Soi Lam Duan on Fa Ham Road. The owners claim that the seventy-plus-year-old shop is the oldest khao soi slinger in the city. The cluttered kitchen is out front, comprising a round wood butcher block with a cleaver, heaps of homemade noodles, and two vats of bubbling broth, one of beef and another of pork and chicken. (Regulars, I’ve heard, will come late in the day, when the broth has concentrated.) Young women assemble the dish, one grabbing melamine bowls from a precarious stack and adding a tangle of noodles, another ladling in broth and pieces of bone-in chicken, and another crowning the bowl with fried noodles and a small ladle of coconut cream.

But for me, nothing tops the decades-old Khao Soi Prince, where I had my first great bowl. The place is rarely open╤at least, it’s rarely open when I show up. Sometimes it’s closed for an Islamic holiday; most times, though, the reason isn’t clear. This has become a running joke among my friends in Chiang Mai. Andy wants to go to Khao Soi Prince. We might as well choose someplace else. The waitresses wear headscarves and the sign sports a star and crescent. The sign also advertises burgers and pizza. I do not recommend either. Instead, order their namesake dish. You get a deep bowl of pale, oil-slicked broth that looks innocuous and bland, but it is not. The curry is subtly spiced, its particularly pale color betraying the cook’s judicious hand with curry powder and dried chiles. It is slightly sweet from coconut milk and cream, rich but not painfully so. They make their own noodles, in this case an eggless wheat noodle that’s always deftly cooked.

Making khao soi at home takes a bit of work. There’s a paste to pound, a curry to simmer, noodles to fry and to boil. The good news is that the paste can be made in advance and so can the curry itself. And because khao soi is an example of aahaan jaan diaw, a one-plate meal, you don’t have to cook anything else to serve friends a lunch or dinner that tastes straight out of Chiang Mai.

This is excerpted from Pok Pok: Food and Stories From the Streets, Homes, and Roadside Restaurants of Thailand, by Andy Ricker and JJ Goode.

Ingredients Makes 6 bowls + Curry

+ vegetable oil, for deep-frying

1 lb fresh or defrosted frozen uncooked thin, flat Chinese wheat noodles (sometimes called wonton noodles)

1 1/2 C unsweetened coconut cream (preferably boxed), gently warmed

About 1 C drained, chopped (into bite-size pieces) Thai pickled mustard greens (stems preferred for their crunch), soaked in water for 10 minutes and drained well

About 1 C small (about 1/4-inch) wedges of peeled shallots, preferably Asian

6 small lime wedges (preferably from Key limes)

About 1 C very coarsely chopped cilantro (thin stems and leaves), lightly packed

+ Naam Phrik Phao (Roasted chile paste)

+ Thai fish sauce CURRY PASTE 1 pod black cardamom (often labeled cha koh, tsao-ko or thao qua)

1 1/2 T coriander seeds

1/2 t cumin seeds

14 g dried Mexican puya chiles (about 8), slit open, seeded, and deveined

1 t kosher salt

7 g thinly sliced lemongrass (tender parts only), from about 1 large stalk

1 (7-g) piece peeled fresh or frozen (not defrosted) galangal, thinly sliced against the grain

1 (14-g) piece peeled ginger, thinly sliced against the grain

1 oz peeled garlic cloves, halved lengthwise

4 oz peeled Asian shallots, thinly sliced against the grain

1 T Kapi Kung (shrimp paste) CURRY 5 T curry paste

2 T vegetable oil

1 T turmeric powder

1/2 t mild Indian curry powder

1/4 C Thai fish sauce

2 T Thai thin soy sauce

3 oz palm sugar, coarsely chopped

1 1/2 t kosher salt

6 small skin-on chicken legs (about 2 1/2 lbs), separated into thighs and drumsticks

5 C unsweetened coconut milk (preferably boxed)