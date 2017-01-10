Kitchen Sink Brownies

Heat oven to 350°F. Line a 13-by-18-inch rimmed baking sheet with foil, grease with butter, and dust with flour, knocking out the excess.

Combine the 1 pound of butter and both chocolates in a large bowl, set it over a pan of simmering water, and cook, stirring until the butter and chocolate are smooth and combined. Remove the bowl from the pan and let cool for 10 minutes. Add the sugar, espresso powder, vanilla, and eggs, and whisk until smooth.

Combine 1 cup flour, the baking powder, and salt in a small bowl, and whisk to combine. Add the dry ingredients to the chocolate mixture, and whisk until smooth. Combine the remaining 1/4 cup flour, the pretzels, chips, peanut-butter chips, and marshmallows in large bowl, and toss until everything is coated in flour. Add the mix-ins to the batter, and fold with a rubber spatula until just combined.

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan, smoothing it into an even layer, and then bake for 20 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven, rap on the counter to knock out any air bubbles, then return it to the oven and continue baking until a toothpick inserted into the batter halfway between the edge and middle comes out clean, about 15 minutes more. Remove the baking sheet from the oven, transfer to a rack, and let cool completely.