Korean Barbecue Monkey Bread

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef and cook, stirring often to break up the meat into small crumbles, until no longer pink and beginning to caramelize and stick to the bottom of the pan, about 8 minutes. Add the soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, scallions, ginger, and garlic, and cook, stirring, until the liquid is reduced by half, about 4 minutes. Stir in the flour, cook for 30 seconds, then pour in the stock and stir to combine. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring, until thickened to a gravy, 6–7 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let cool completely.