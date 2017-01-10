Korean Barbecue Monkey Bread

Korean steamed buns and store-bought biscuit dough have more in common texturally than any “authentic”-arian would care to admit. But that reality inspired this Korean take on monkey bread, the iconic convenience-product invention that takes biscuit dough tossed with butter, sugar, and cinnamon into a bundt-shaped pull-apart doughnut loaf. Here, however, the biscuit dough is tossed with gochujang, chunks of crisp Asian pears, and ground beef simmered with all the Korean-barbecue flavor essentials: soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, and scallions. It’s a full Korean beef-bun meal in one perfect party dish.
Ingredients
- 1 T vegetable oil
- 1 lb ground beef
- 1/2 C soy sauce
- 1/4 C packed light brown sugar
- 2 T toasted sesame oil
- 4 scallions, finely chopped
- 2" nub ginger, peeled and minced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 T all-purpose flour
- 1 C beef stock
- + Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 16-oz cans biscuit dough, each biscuit quartered
- 1/2 C gochujang (Korean red-chili paste)
- 2 Asian pears, peeled, cored, and cut into 1/2" cubes
- 3 C shredded Mexican cheese blend
- + kimchi
Preparation
Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef and cook, stirring often to break up the meat into small crumbles, until no longer pink and beginning to caramelize and stick to the bottom of the pan, about 8 minutes. Add the soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, scallions, ginger, and garlic, and cook, stirring, until the liquid is reduced by half, about 4 minutes. Stir in the flour, cook for 30 seconds, then pour in the stock and stir to combine. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring, until thickened to a gravy, 6–7 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let cool completely.
Heat the oven to 425°F. Combine the gochujang and pears in a large bowl and stir to coat the pears in the sauce. Add the biscuit dough, toss again until well coated, then add the cooled beef and toss until evenly combined. Transfer the mixture to a large baking dish and sprinkle the top with the cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted and the biscuit dough is golden brown and cooked through, 20–25 minutes. Serve the monkey bread hot out of the oven with kimchi on the side.