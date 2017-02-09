Labneh-Stuffed Avocado with Toasted Nuts

The key to this recipe is choosing the best possible avocado and handling it with care; it should be perfectly ripe; supple but not mushy. Fuerte avocados are a variety with thin skin and great flavor. They are a little less fatty than Hass, making them a good choice when an entire avocado half is offered as a single serving.

Once you have carefully removed the skin and stuffed and arranged the avocado halves on the platter, wipe down the surface around each half, careful not to reveal any trace of the labneh hidden inside. For the dressing, the nuts should be coarsely chopped and submerged in the oil, not entirely combined. The dressing is spooned over the avocados and should pool on the plate, leaving crunchy bits on the peaks of your little avocado mountain range.

If you can’t find labneh, whole milk ricotta makes a good alternate.

This is excerpted from Salad for President, by Julia Sherman.

Salad Serves 4 2 ripe Fuerte or Hass avocados

4 T (60 ml) labneh, at room temperature

1/2 lemon, zested and halved Dressing 1/4 C (30 g) shelled unsalted pistachios

1/4 C (35 g) pine nuts or Marcona almonds

1 t white sesame seeds

1 t coriander seeds

3/4 C (180 ml) olive oil

1/8 t Aleppo pepper

+ sea salt

1/2 lemon, zested and halved