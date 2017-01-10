London Hotel

This cocktail is inspired by the first time I ever visited Europe. When I landed in London, the first thing I did was go down to the lobby in the hotel, where they had a little sushi restaurant. I was actually drinking Dewar’s on the rocks and eating the sushi, and it was cool how each bite would highlight a different part of the whiskey, or the whiskey would highlight a different part of the food. So the ginger, the coconut, and the togarashi in the recipe—they all play to those flavors. The togarashi adds a little bit of heat, a little bit of salinity, and some umami as well; the ginger beer adds a little carbonation and some more of the spice; and the coconut’s nuttiness plays along well with the oak notes from the whisky. And then there’s some Gran Classico, to add a bit of bitterness, and a simple syrup made with rooibos tea, to highlight some of the fruit notes in the Scotch.

Ingredients Makes 1 drink 1 1/2 mL Togarashi Tincture

10 drops Toasted Coconut Tincture

1/2 part Rooibos Tea Syrup

1/4 part Simple Syrup

1 1/2 parts DEWAR’S® 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky

1/2 part Gran Classico

3/4 part freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 egg white

1 1/2 parts Fever Tree ginger beer Togarashi Tincture 2 T togarashi

4 parts high-proof spirit, such as 151 Toasted Coconut Tincture 1/2 C toasted coconut flakes

4 parts high-proof spirit, such as 151 Rooibos Tea Syrup 1 T rooibos tea leaves

1 C boiling water

1 C sugar Simple Syrup 1 part hot water

1 part sugar