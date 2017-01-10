Search

Lucky Peach + Dewar's

London Hotel

A lemon-y, ginger-y Scotch cocktail.

This cocktail is inspired by the first time I ever visited Europe. When I landed in London, the first thing I did was go down to the lobby in the hotel, where they had a little sushi restaurant. I was actually drinking Dewar’s on the rocks and eating the sushi, and it was cool how each bite would highlight a different part of the whiskey, or the whiskey would highlight a different part of the food. So the ginger, the coconut, and the togarashi in the recipe—they all play to those flavors. The togarashi adds a little bit of heat, a little bit of salinity, and some umami as well; the ginger beer adds a little carbonation and some more of the spice; and the coconut’s nuttiness plays along well with the oak notes from the whisky. And then there’s some Gran Classico, to add a bit of bitterness, and a simple syrup made with rooibos tea, to highlight some of the fruit notes in the Scotch.

Ingredients

Makes 1 drink
  • 1 1/2 mL Togarashi Tincture
  • 10 drops Toasted Coconut Tincture
  • 1/2 part Rooibos Tea Syrup
  • 1/4 part Simple Syrup
  • 1 1/2 parts DEWAR’S® 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky
  • 1/2 part Gran Classico
  • 3/4 part freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 egg white
  • 1 1/2 parts Fever Tree ginger beer

Togarashi Tincture

  • 2 T togarashi
  • 4 parts high-proof spirit, such as 151

Toasted Coconut Tincture

  • 1/2 C toasted coconut flakes
  • 4 parts high-proof spirit, such as 151

Rooibos Tea Syrup

  • 1 T rooibos tea leaves
  • 1 C boiling water
  • 1 C sugar

Simple Syrup

  • 1 part hot water
  • 1 part sugar

Preparation

  1. Make the Togarashi Tincture: Combine the togarashi and high-proof spirit in a jar or bowl and infuse for 1 week, agitating often. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer.

  2. Make the Toasted Coconut Tincture: Combine the coconut and high-proof spirit in a jar or bowl and infuse for 1 week, agitating often. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer.

  3. Make the Rooibos Tea Syrup: Steep the rooibos, sugar, and water for 6 minutes, then strain through a fine-mesh strainer.

  4. Make the Simple Syrup: Combine the hot water and sugar and stir to dissolve.

  5. Combine the DEWAR’S, Gran Classico, Rooibos Tea Syrup, Simple Syrup, lemon juice, Togarashi Tincture, and egg white in a shaker. Dry-shake to homogenize the mixture.

  6. Add ice to the shaker, and shake very hard. Pour into a Collins glass with 1 long spear of ice or 5 large cubes. Top with ginger beer and Toasted Coconut Tincture.

