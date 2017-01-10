Mama Welker’s Cider

This cider is a collaboration a pastry chef, Mark Welker and me. He helped me find the right balance of fall spices for this drink. We start with fresh-pressed Fuji apple juice and infuse that with orange juice and lemon juice to add some zip and freshness to it. Then come the spices: orange zest, pink peppercorns, cardamom, star anise, cinnamon, and black peppercorns. We just let that sit for a while so everything has time to come together then we bring it to a simmer and reduce it so it’s nice and concentrated when we add the bourbon.

Ingredients Makes 1 cocktail 6 oz Cider Base

1 oz 86-proof bourbon, preferably Old Forester Cider Base 4 C apple cider

1/4 C fresh orange juice

1 T green-cardamom pods, crushed

1 T whole black peppercorns

6 strips orange peel

4 whole star anise

3 Ceylon cinnamon sticks

3 whole cloves

1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped

2" nub ginger, peeled and thinly sliced