Mama Welker’s Cider

This cider is a collaboration a pastry chef, Mark Welker and me. He helped me find the right balance of fall spices for this drink. We start with fresh-pressed Fuji apple juice and infuse that with orange juice and lemon juice to add some zip and freshness to it. Then come the spices: orange zest, pink peppercorns, cardamom, star anise, cinnamon, and black peppercorns. We just let that sit for a while so everything has time to come together then we bring it to a simmer and reduce it so it’s nice and concentrated when we add the bourbon.
Ingredients
- 6 oz Cider Base
- 1 oz 86-proof bourbon, preferably Old Forester
Cider Base
- 4 C apple cider
- 1/4 C fresh orange juice
- 1 T green-cardamom pods, crushed
- 1 T whole black peppercorns
- 6 strips orange peel
- 4 whole star anise
- 3 Ceylon cinnamon sticks
- 3 whole cloves
- 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped
- 2" nub ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
Preparation
Make the Cider Base
Combine all the ingredients in a small saucepan, and bring to a boil. Remove the pan from the heat, cover the pan, and let stand for 30 minutes. Pour the cider through a fine sieve and discard the solids. Transfer the cider to an airtight container, and refrigerate until ready to use.
Make the Cider
Heat the cider base in a small saucepan until it just begins to simmer, then pour into a mug, stir in the bourbon, and serve while hot.