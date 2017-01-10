Search

Mama Welker's Cider

 

Ingredients

Makes 1 cocktail
  • 6 oz Cider Base
  • 1 oz 86-proof bourbon, preferably Old Forester

Cider Base

  • 4 C apple cider
  • 1/4 C fresh orange juice
  • 1 T green cardamom pods, crushed
  • 1 T whole black peppercorns
  • 6 strips orange peel
  • 4 whole star anise
  • 3 Ceylon cinnamon sticks
  • 3 whole cloves
  • 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped
  • 2” nub ginger, peeled and thinly sliced

Preparation

Make the Cider Base

Combine all the ingredients in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove the pan from the heat, cover the pan, and let stand for 30 minutes. Pour the cider through a fine sieve and discard the solids. Transfer the cider to an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use.

Make the Cider

Heat the cider base in a small saucepan until it just begins to simmer then pour into a mug, stir in the bourbon, and serve while hot.

