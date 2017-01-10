Mama Welker’s Cider

Ingredients
Makes 1 cocktail
- 6 oz Cider Base
- 1 oz 86-proof bourbon, preferably Old Forester
Cider Base
- 4 C apple cider
- 1/4 C fresh orange juice
- 1 T green cardamom pods, crushed
- 1 T whole black peppercorns
- 6 strips orange peel
- 4 whole star anise
- 3 Ceylon cinnamon sticks
- 3 whole cloves
- 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped
- 2” nub ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
Preparation
Make the Cider Base
Combine all the ingredients in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove the pan from the heat, cover the pan, and let stand for 30 minutes. Pour the cider through a fine sieve and discard the solids. Transfer the cider to an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use.
Make the Cider
Heat the cider base in a small saucepan until it just begins to simmer then pour into a mug, stir in the bourbon, and serve while hot.