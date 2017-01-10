Mama’s Marinara

Save this meal to make when you’re weary from travel, just moved homes, or anytime you’re yearning for something warm and soul filling. This has been my go-to comfort food for as long as I can remember. The sauce requires only four ingredients, which I’ve been able to find every­where I’ve lived. I remove the garlic after it turns to a pale gold so it flavors the oil, but doesn’t burn. Then I add it back with the tomatoes. I like to sprinkle lots of grated cheese and black pepper over my portion.

Reprinted from Back Pocket Pasta. Copyright © 2017 by Colu Henry. Photographs copyright © 2017 by Peden + Munk. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

Ingredients Makes 4 servings + kosher salt

2 T olive oil

3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 small onion, minced

1 28-oz can whole or diced San Marzano tomatoes

1/4 C chopped flat-leaf Italian parsley, plus more for serving

+ freshly ground black pepper

3/4 lb cavappi or other pasta of your choosing

+ Grated Pecorino Romano or Grana Padano cheese, for serving

+ crushed red pepper flakes (optional)