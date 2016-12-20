Meatballs in Marinara

In the Italian-American world, the meatball is very important. One’s style of meatballs can tell you volumes about their character—are they the type that uses a small ice cream scoop to make an army of perfect dainty spheres? Or do they fashion huge, malformed softballs speckled with chunks of undercooked onions? We like ours somewhere in between—substantial, but not rivaling a pub burger. The trick is to not handle the meat too much during the forming, otherwise they will become rubbery, with a somewhat unpleasant density.

This recipe comes from Mamma Guidara’s, the Sunday night supper at The NoMad bar—a celebration of red-checkered tablecloths, warm bread with the little gold packets of butter, Dean Martin, Amaretto Sours, bread crumbs, cannoli, and lots and lots of red sauce. Learn more here.

Ingredients Makes 4 servings + meatballs

+ Marinara Sauce

1/4 C canola oil

+ parmesan

+ finely grated lemon zest

+ chopped parsley Meatballs 1/4 C whole milk

1/4 C Italian breadcrumbs

6 oz ground pork

6 oz ground veal

6 oz ground beef

4 oz ground prosciutto

1 egg

1 1/2 T dried oregano

1/2 t red chili flakes

1/3 C grated parmesan

4 T minced garlic

3 T chopped parsley

1 t ground fennel

1/2 t freshly ground black pepper

1/2 t kosher salt Marinara Sauce 2/3 C extra-virgin olive oil

1 onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, finely minced

3 28-oz cans whole, peeled tomatoes

3 sprigs basil

3 sprigs thyme

1 bay leaf

+ kosher salt