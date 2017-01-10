Mint Love Letters With Spicy Lamb Sausage

“Love letters” is a bit of menu poetry, but this has been one of the most popular dishes we’ve served since day one. The inspiration was the natural affinity between lamb and mint, but I also love the Moroccan flavors of mint tea and merguez sausage.

This is excerpted from The Babbo Cookbook, by Mario Batali.

Ingredients Makes 70–80 ravioli + Kosher salt

1 lb sweet peas, fresh or frozen (about 3 lbs in the pod if using fresh)

2 C mint leaves, 16 reserved for garnish

1 C Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated

1/2 C heavy cream

+ freshly ground black pepper, to taste

+ basic pasta dough

+ basic tomato sauce

1lb merguez (spicy lamb sausage), cut into 1/2-inch chunks

1/4 lb pecorino romano, for grating Basic Pasta Dough 3 1/2–4 C flour

4 extra-large eggs

1/2 t extra-virgin olive oil Basic Tomato Sauce 1/4 C extra-virgin olive oil

1 Spanish onion, chopped into 1/4 inch dice

4 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

3 T chopped fresh thyme leaves, or 1 T dried

1/2 medium carrot, finely shredded

2 (28-oz) cans peeled whole tomatoes, crushed by hand, juices reserved

+ salt, to taste