New Wave Café Brûlot Cocktail

Combine the coffee, cognac, orange liqueur, and sugar in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Meanwhile, using a vegetable peeler, peel off 4 wide strips of zest from the satsuma. Pierce one end of each zest strip with 3 cloves, then add the strips to the pan. Halve the satsuma and squeeze its juice (3 to 4 tablespoons) into the pan. Add the cinnamon and cardamom and simmer the liquid on medium-low heat for about 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, cover, and let cool completely. If you want, refrigerate the cocktail mixture in the pan overnight or until ready to use.