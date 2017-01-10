New Wave Café Brûlot Cocktail

The traditional café brûlot, a labored affair involving a giant silver punch bowl, long, flaming ribbons of orange peel, and a lot of fanfare, is wonderful to have in a grande old New Orleans restaurant. But if you’re at home and want to make the cocktail for a party, here’s a simplified take and a fancier one. Coffee, cognac, and orange liqueur are simply heated and steeped with sugar and spices then served up in a warm mug, then lit a flame because, tradition, and it looks really cool.
Ingredients
- 2 C strong-brewed drip coffee
- 1/2 C cognac
- 1/4 C Clement creole orange shrub, Cointreau, or other orange liqueur
- 2 T dark brown muscovado sugar
- 1 satsuma or minneola orange
- 12 whole cloves
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 green cardamom pod
Preparation
Combine the coffee, cognac, orange liqueur, and sugar in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Meanwhile, using a vegetable peeler, peel off 4 wide strips of zest from the satsuma. Pierce one end of each zest strip with 3 cloves, then add the strips to the pan. Halve the satsuma and squeeze its juice (3 to 4 tablespoons) into the pan. Add the cinnamon and cardamom and simmer the liquid on medium-low heat for about 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, cover, and let cool completely. If you want, refrigerate the cocktail mixture in the pan overnight or until ready to use.
When ready to serve, pick out the zest strips and place each one in a heatproof mug. Pick out and discard the spices, then reheat the cocktail liquid over medium heat until it begins to simmer. Using a ladle, divide the liquid among the 4 mugs, then, if you like, light the cocktail on fire. Wait until the fire dies down before drinking.