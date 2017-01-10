Orange-Sesame Chicken Wings

In a small bowl, whisk together the 1/3 cup orange juice, orange zest, soy sauce, brown sugar, vinegar, ginger, garlic, sesame oil, red pepper flakes, and water, until the sugar is dissolved.

Season the chicken wings with a little salt. Heat the oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Working in 2 batches, add the chicken wings and cook, turning frequently in the pan, until they are golden brown, about 4 minutes. Add half the sauce and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium and gently simmer, until the chicken wings are cooked through and the sauce has reduced by a third, 10–12 minutes.