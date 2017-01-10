Orange-Sesame Chicken Wings

Braising chicken wings yields tender, silky meat and skin. Covering them in an orange-sesame glaze yields nostalgic feelings about takeout Chinese food.
Ingredients
- 1/3 C + 1 T fresh orange juice
- 1 T orange zest
- 2 T soy sauce
- 2 T light brown sugar
- 1 T rice vinegar
- 1 t chopped or grated fresh ginger
- 1 t chopped or grated garlic
- 1/4 t toasted sesame oil
- 1/4 t red pepper flakes
- 1/4 C water
- 2 lbs chicken wings, separated into flats and drumettes
- + kosher salt
- 1 T neutral oil
- 1 t cornstarch
- 1 T toasted sesame seeds
- + steamed white rice, for serving (optional)
Preparation
In a small bowl, whisk together the 1/3 cup orange juice, orange zest, soy sauce, brown sugar, vinegar, ginger, garlic, sesame oil, red pepper flakes, and water, until the sugar is dissolved.
Season the chicken wings with a little salt. Heat the oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Working in 2 batches, add the chicken wings and cook, turning frequently in the pan, until they are golden brown, about 4 minutes. Add half the sauce and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium and gently simmer, until the chicken wings are cooked through and the sauce has reduced by a third, 10–12 minutes.
Stir the cornstarch with the remaining tablespoon of orange juice in a bowl, then stir half the mixture into the sauce and return to a full boil, folding the wings in the sauce until they are coated. Repeat with second batch. Combine the two batches of chicken, sprinkle with sesame seeds, and toss once again. Serve with steamed white rice.