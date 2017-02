Heat the oven to 375°F. Pat the chicken skin dry with a paper towel. Season the chicken thighs with salt and arrange them skin-side down in a cold 12-inch cast-iron skillet. If no cast-iron skillet exists in your life, brush an oven-safe stainless-steel skillet with 1 teaspoon of neutral oil before adding the chicken.

Set the skillet over medium-low heat, allowing the chicken skin to warm slowly and render its subcutaneous fat. Warm the chicken in this manner until a pool of fat forms in the pan and the skin is crisp, around 12–15 minutes, adjusting the heat as needed to maintain a persistent sizzle. Once the skin is golden and crisp, pour o all but 1 tablespoon of the fat and flip the chicken.