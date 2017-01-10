Pecan Pie Popcorn

For this year’s Super Bowl, pitting the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons, open up your party to betting by setting out two popcorns and seeing which people eat more. Use this highly scientific method to judge who will win the game. Falcons fans will munch on this pecan pie-flavored popcorn. For the Patriots version, click below.
Ingredients
- 12 C popped popcorn (3 1/2 oz)
- 2 C roughly chopped pecans (7 oz)
- 8 T (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 1/2 C sugar
- 1/4 C light corn syrup
- 2 t lemon juice
- 2 t vanilla extract
- 1 t kosher salt
Preparation
Heat the oven to 350°F, and line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Place the popcorn and pecans in a very large mixing bowl and set aside. Heat the butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until it begins to foam and the solids turn nutty and brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the sugar, corn syrup, lemon juice, vanilla, and salt until smooth.
Pour the flavored butter over the popcorn and immediately use a rubber spatula to help stir and toss the popcorn in the bowl until evenly coated with the flavored butter. Scrape the popcorn onto the prepared baking sheet, set the mixing bowl aside, and bake the popcorn, stirring once halfway through, until the coating is set, 8 to 10 minutes.
Pour the flavored butter over the popcorn and immediately use a rubber spatula to help stir and toss the popcorn in the bowl until evenly coated with the flavored butter. Scrape the popcorn onto the prepared baking sheet, set the mixing bowl aside, and bake the popcorn, stirring once halfway through, until the coating is set, 8 to 10 minutes.