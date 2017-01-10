Pecan Pie Popcorn

Heat the oven to 350°F, and line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Place the popcorn and pecans in a very large mixing bowl and set aside. Heat the butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until it begins to foam and the solids turn nutty and brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the sugar, corn syrup, lemon juice, vanilla, and salt until smooth.

Pour the flavored butter over the popcorn and immediately use a rubber spatula to help stir and toss the popcorn in the bowl until evenly coated with the flavored butter. Scrape the popcorn onto the prepared baking sheet, set the mixing bowl aside, and bake the popcorn, stirring once halfway through, until the coating is set, 8 to 10 minutes.