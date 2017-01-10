Pimento Cheese Nachos

Heat the oven to 375°F. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until light brown, about 2 minutes. Stir in the pimentos and cook, stirring, until their excess liquid is evaporated, about 5 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat, season with salt and pepper, and let cool for 10 minutes.

Spread the chips in an even layer on a foil-lined rimmed baking sheet, and season liberally with salt. Combine both cheeses in a bowl, toss together, then sprinkle half the cheeses over the chips. Spoon the pimentos evenly over the chips, then sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top. Bake until the cheese is melted and the nachos are warm, about 10 minutes.