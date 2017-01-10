Pimento Cheese Nachos

Pimento cheese is a Southern party staple—and for good reason. Spicy and creamy and easy to prepare, it’s the perfect dish to feed to a crowd. These nachos take that winning formula and expand it from pimento cheese’s usual Saltine serving size to a sheet-pan scale. Make sure every bite gets a bit of the cheddar, strips of garlic-coated pimento peppers, and dollops of sour cream. They’ll be a party staple in your life, no matter where you live.
Ingredients
- 2 T vegetable oil
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 8 4-oz jars sliced pimentos, drained (about 3 1/4 cups, or 1 pound 9 ounces)
- 1 12-oz bag tortilla chips
- + kosher salt
- 2 C shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 C shredded pepper-jack cheese
- 1/4 C kalamata olives, drained, pitted, and roughly chopped
- 1 C sour cream
- 1 T minced chives
- 1/4 small red onion, minced
Preparation
Heat the oven to 375°F. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until light brown, about 2 minutes. Stir in the pimentos and cook, stirring, until their excess liquid is evaporated, about 5 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat, season with salt and pepper, and let cool for 10 minutes.
Spread the chips in an even layer on a foil-lined rimmed baking sheet, and season liberally with salt. Combine both cheeses in a bowl, toss together, then sprinkle half the cheeses over the chips. Spoon the pimentos evenly over the chips, then sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top. Bake until the cheese is melted and the nachos are warm, about 10 minutes.
Transfer the baking sheet to a rack and sprinkle with the olives. Dollop spoonfuls of sour cream over the nachos, then sprinkle with the chives and onions. Serve immediately.