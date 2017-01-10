Pork Liver Mousse

When I first opened Olympia Provisions, I worried that I would have trouble selling my pork liver pâté, because the other liver pâtés—foie gras, chicken liver, and so on—are usually more sought after. Luckily, the year we released it, our pork liver won a Good Food Award (a sort of James Beard award for responsible artisan producers). It has since become our best-selling pâté. It’s lighter than a standard pâté, and we serve it on almost every charcuterie board we make, coated with olive oil and sprinkled with crunchy salt.

NOTE: THIS IS A 3-DAY RECIPE, WITH 3 HOURS OF HANDS-ON TIME.

Recipe reprinted from Olympia Provisions: Cured Meats and Tales From an American Charcuterie, by Elias Cairo and Meredith Erickson. Photographs by Eric Wolfinger. Ten Speed Press (2015).

Ingredients Makes one 4 by 12-inch terrine 3 lbs pork liver, cubed

3/4 t ground black pepper

3/4 t ground coriander

1/4 t crushed red pepper flakes

2 T fine sea salt

3/4 t curing salt No. 1

1/4 C port

1 lb lard

3 eggs

1 C heavy cream To Serve + good-quality extra virgin olive oil

+ a few turns of black pepper

+ Maldon salt

+ crusty bread