Pot Roast Trotter, Bacon, and Eggs

If anyone knows how to serve pig with eggs, it’s Fergus, the king of nose-to-tail cooking. His version of a full English is (unsurprisingly) about eating the whole pig—trotters and all.
—Laura Goodman
The poor egg has been sentenced to a stretch in the culinary wasteland of “brunch.” By merging two meals, we’ve created an eggs-Benedict monster. I say we free the two meals from the shackles of amalgamation!
This is what I call breakfast. Trotter gear is wonderful stuff, providing a lip-sticking addition to your stews and braises. But this is the perfect, steadying Sunday-morning use of it.
Make your trotter gear ahead of time to have up your sleeve when the moment strikes. No fridge should be without its jar. The below recipe will yield more than you need for your breakfast, but this unctuous, giving gastronomic tool will become a constant friend, finding untold uses in the kitchen.
Bantam eggs are a delight: larger than quails’ eggs, smaller than hens’ eggs, perfect for breakfast.
Ingredients
- 2 shallots, peeled and sliced
- 1 piece of smoked streaky bacon, cut into pieces
- A dollop of duck fat
- 2 C Trotter Gear
- A ladle of chicken stock
- 1 whole tomato out of a tin
- 4 bantam eggs (or 4 small eggs)
Trotter Gear
- 6 lbs (3 to 4 pieces) pigs’ trotters, all hair removed (a disposable Bic razor can prove very useful at this moment)
- 1 onion, peeled
- 1 carrot, peeled
- 1 celery stalk
- 1 leek, slit in half lengthways and cleaned
- 6 garlic cloves, peeled
- A bundle thyme
- A handful black peppercorns
- 1 C Madeira
- + chicken stock, enough to cover the trotters, about 1 quart
- + salt
Preparation
Trotter Gear
Makes 2 quarts Trotter Gear, enough for 8 servings
- Heat the oven to 325°F. Place the trotters in a large Dutch oven (cast-iron-and-enamel pot). Cover with water and bring to the boil. Boil for 5 minutes, then drain and rinse the trotters. This removes the initial scum given off by the trotters.
Now place the blanched trotters back in the pot with the vegetables, garlic, thyme, peppercorns, and Madeira, and add the stock, using a splash of water if needed to fully cover the trotters. Season with salt, then cover and place in the oven.
Cook for at least 3 hours, until the trotters are totally giving. Strain the cooking liquor and reserve.
When the trotters have cooled enough to handle (don’t let them go cold, as they’ll become harder to deal with), pick all the flesh, fat, and skin off them, tearing the skin into shreds. Add to the cooking liquor, seal in jars, and refrigerate.
You now have Trotter Gear: chunks of giving, wobbly trotter captured in a splendid jelly.
Bacon and Eggs
- 2 shallots, peeled and sliced
- 1 piece of smoked streaky bacon, cut into pieces
- A dollop of duck fat
- 2 C Trotter Gear
- A ladle of chicken stock
- 1 whole tomato out of a tin
- 4 bantam eggs (or 4 small eggs)
Heat the oven to 450°F. In a small, ovenproof skillet, over medium heat, sweat the shallots, bacon, and a dollop of duck fat until the shallots are translucent and the bacon is rendered, about 6 minutes.
Add the Trotter Gear and stock, then crush the tomato in your hand and add that, too. It will lend the trotter gear a shy blush. Allow the ingredients to get to know each other for a little while, 3 to 4 minutes, then break the bantam eggs on top.
Put the pan in the oven for 2 to 3 minutes. You want to catch the eggs while they are still runny, so keep an eye on their yolks.
Serve immediately. Have some crusty white bread on hand, and enjoy with a glass of chilled Beaujolais, an ideal breakfast wine.