Pot Roast Trotter, Bacon, and Eggs

If anyone knows how to serve pig with eggs, it’s Fergus, the king of nose-to-tail cooking. His version of a full English is (unsurprisingly) about eating the whole pig—trotters and all.

—Laura Goodman

The poor egg has been sentenced to a stretch in the culinary wasteland of “brunch.” By merging two meals, we’ve created an eggs-Benedict monster. I say we free the two meals from the shackles of amalgamation!

This is what I call breakfast. Trotter gear is wonderful stuff, providing a lip-sticking addition to your stews and braises. But this is the perfect, steadying Sunday-morning use of it.

Make your trotter gear ahead of time to have up your sleeve when the moment strikes. No fridge should be without its jar. The below recipe will yield more than you need for your breakfast, but this unctuous, giving gastronomic tool will become a constant friend, finding untold uses in the kitchen.

Bantam eggs are a delight: larger than quails’ eggs, smaller than hens’ eggs, perfect for breakfast.

Ingredients Makes 2 servings 2 shallots, peeled and sliced

1 piece of smoked streaky bacon, cut into pieces

A dollop of duck fat

2 C Trotter Gear

A ladle of chicken stock

1 whole tomato out of a tin

4 bantam eggs (or 4 small eggs) Trotter Gear 6 lbs (3 to 4 pieces) pigs’ trotters, all hair removed (a disposable Bic razor can prove very useful at this moment)

1 onion, peeled

1 carrot, peeled

1 celery stalk

1 leek, slit in half lengthways and cleaned

6 garlic cloves, peeled

A bundle thyme

A handful black peppercorns

1 C Madeira

+ chicken stock, enough to cover the trotters, about 1 quart

+ salt