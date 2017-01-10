Quail-Egg Chocolate Mousse With Gold and Expensive AF Champagne

The size of quail eggs makes them tailor-made for this single-serving chocolate mousse. While you’re hunting down the eggs at the gourmet grocery store, you might as well buy the good cream, chocolate, and vanilla extract to go with it. This mousse is uncooked and needs an hour to freeze to reach the ideal consistency. That’s plenty of time to chill a baller bottle of Champagne, too, to chug along with it because you’re by yourself and no one can tell you not to.
- 4 quail eggs, yolks and whites painstakingly separated
- 1 T + 1 t sugar
- 1/8 t kosher salt
- 1 oz expensive bittersweet chocolate, whatever’s the highest price at the fanciest store in your city
- 1/4 C heavy cream, preferably poured out of the glass bottle from a quaint local dairy
- 1/4 t pure vanilla extract, only the good stuff!
- 1 sheet edible gold leaf
- 1 bottle champagne, preferably Ruinart Vintage Rose 2002 or Krug Grande Cuvee (close your eyes and hand the cashier your credit card)
Preparation
Combine the quail-egg yolks, 1 tablespoon sugar, and salt in a medium bowl, and whisk by hand until pale and thickened to the consistency of mayonnaise, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the chocolate until smooth.
In another bowl, combine the cream and vanilla extract, and beat until stiff peaks form. Spoon a dollop of whipped cream into the chocolate mixture, and whisk until smooth. Add the remaining whipped cream to the chocolate mixture, and fold gently until almost incorporated.
In a third bowl, whisk the quail-egg whites and remaining 1 teaspoon sugar, and beat until stiff peaks form. Add the meringue to the chocolate cream, and fold until evenly combined. Spoon the mousse into a small bowl or glass, and then freeze for 1 hour.
When ready to eat the precious mousse, use a paring knife to tear off about 3 quarter-sized pieces of gold leaf, and arrange them on top of the mousse. Pop the bottle of champagne and keep it nearby for taking shots while you eat the cold mousse.