The size of quail eggs makes them tailor-made for this single-serving chocolate mousse. While you’re hunting down the eggs at the gourmet grocery store, you might as well buy the good cream, chocolate, and vanilla extract to go with it. This mousse is uncooked and needs an hour to freeze to reach the ideal consistency. That’s plenty of time to chill a baller bottle of Champagne, too, to chug along with it because you’re by yourself and no one can tell you not to.

Serves 1 4 quail eggs, yolks and whites painstakingly separated

1 T + 1 t sugar

1/8 t kosher salt

1 oz expensive bittersweet chocolate, whatever’s the highest price at the fanciest store in your city

1/4 C heavy cream, preferably poured out of the glass bottle from a quaint local dairy

1/4 t pure vanilla extract, only the good stuff!

1 sheet edible gold leaf

1 bottle champagne, preferably Ruinart Vintage Rose 2002 or Krug Grande Cuvee (close your eyes and hand the cashier your credit card)