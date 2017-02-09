Radicchio & Shrimp Salad with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette

Not one but two editors call this salad their favorite recipe on all of Food52. If you must know more, it’s a tumble of sweet, mellow roasted radicchio, tomatoes, and shrimp that takes all of twenty minutes to pull off. Balsamic-bathed radicchio roast just to the point of collapse, while a pan of shrimp cook almost instantly in the same oven. Up on the stove, a bacon vinaigrette simmers, a little sweet with even more balsamic. Opting for an aged vinegar will guard against additional bitterness, but a touch more maple syrup will mellow things out in a pinch.
This is excerpted from Food52’s Mighty Salads: 60 New Ways to Turn Salad Into Dinner.
Ingredients
- 2 heads chioggia radicchio, trimmed and cut into wedges
- 3 T extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 T balsamic vinegar
- + kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1lb (450g) medium shrimp, peeled, deveined, and tails removed
- 2 T finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley or chives
Preparation
Position oven racks in the top and lower thirds of the oven. Heat the oven to 425°F
In a large bowl, gently toss the radicchio wedges with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, the vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper. Place the wedges, cut side down, in a baking dish that’s just big enough to fit them snugly. Let the radicchio marinate at room temperature while the oven heats.
In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil, 1⁄4 teaspoon salt, and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper. Spread into a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Roast the radicchio, turning once, until tender and the leaves start to caramelize and crisp around the edges, about 15 minutes. When the radicchio is almost done, put the shrimp in the oven and roast until pink and firm, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the radicchio to a cutting board and chop into bite-size pieces, then combine with the shrimp in a large bowl.
To make the vinaigrette, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat for 1 minute. Add the bacon and cook, stirring every so often, until the fat renders and the bacon starts to crisp, about 5 minutes. Add the shallot and cook just until softened and warmed through, a minute more. Off the heat, stir in the vinegar, maple syrup, and mustard, followed by the tomatoes. Taste the vinaigrette on a piece of your roasted radicchio; let its level of bitterness guide if you need more balsamic or maple syrup in your vinaigrette.
Pour the vinaigrette over the radicchio and shrimp and toss until evenly coated. Scatter the parsley over and serve warm or at room temperature.