Radicchio & Shrimp Salad with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette

Not one but two editors call this salad their favorite recipe on all of Food52. If you must know more, it’s a tumble of sweet, mellow roasted radicchio, tomatoes, and shrimp that takes all of twenty minutes to pull off. Balsamic-bathed radicchio roast just to the point of collapse, while a pan of shrimp cook almost instantly in the same oven. Up on the stove, a bacon vinaigrette simmers, a little sweet with even more balsamic. Opting for an aged vinegar will guard against additional bitterness, but a touch more maple syrup will mellow things out in a pinch.

This is excerpted from Food52’s Mighty Salads: 60 New Ways to Turn Salad Into Dinner.

Ingredients Serves 2 2 heads chioggia radicchio, trimmed and cut into wedges

3 T extra-virgin olive oil

1 T balsamic vinegar

+ kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1lb (450g) medium shrimp, peeled, deveined, and tails removed

2 T finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley or chives