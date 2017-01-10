Roast Chicken

At least 12 hours in advance, sprinkle your chicken all over with the salt. Leave in the refrigerator uncovered; this lets the meat absorb the salt and the skin dry out.

Rub the chicken with butter or olive oil and set it in a roasting pan fitted with a roasting rack or on top of a bed of the onions, garlic, and/or carrots. Place enough herbs and lemons in the cavity to fill it. Roast the chicken for 60–65 minutes, until the skin is rendered, crispy, and browned and the middle of the breast and the joint where the thigh meets the body registers 160°F on a thermometer. Remove from the oven and let rest 10 minutes before carving.