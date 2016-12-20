Robert Santibanez’s Classic Guacamole

I first tried this recipe when I was working at Food52; my former boss Kristen Miglore made it for her Genius Recipes column. It was a total revelation, both in its texture (more salad-y than gloopy) and its flavor (more intense and complex than you’d ever expect). The readiness of your avocados, though, will make or break this; it’s pretty much inedible when they’re not ripe enough, and a total showstopper when they are. —Brette Warshaw

Ingredients Makes about 2 cups 4 T finely chopped white onion

2 T minced fresh serrano or jalapeño chile, including seeds, or more to taste

1 t kosher salt, or 1/4 t fine salt

1/2 C chopped cilantro, divided

2 large or 4 small ripe Mexican Hass avocados, halved and pitted

+ a squeeze of lime, to taste