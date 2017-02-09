Ron Finley’s Banana Blossom and Green Mango Salad

When I visited artist Ron Finley at his South Central L.A. home, his famously “illegal” parkway garden was in transition. He didn’t think he had any salad material to offer, but I spotted two large banana blossoms hovering above our heads. Ron brought these flowers to the Getty Salad Garden, where we gathered the remaining ingredients for our own twist on a Vietnamese banana blossom salad, the Southeast Asian salad of my fantasies.

If you don’t have a banana tree of your own (I don’t have one, either), then look for the blossoms at your local Asian grocery store. Sometimes you have to ask the grocer to bring them from the back. They are really fun to work with, and you can even present the dish as a salad boat, serving in one of the reserved outer leaves instead of a plate. If you can’t find banana blossoms anywhere, sub red cabbage and plan to take your next vacation in Hanoi.

Note: Use a mandoline or a Thai hand-shredder (available at most Asian grocery stores) to cut the green mango or papaya into long, thin julienne strips— you don’t even need to pit or seed the fruit first, just stop scraping when you reach the pit or seedy center.

This is excerpted from Salad for President, by Julia Sherman.

Dressing Serves 4 1 Thai bird chile, minced, with most seeds removed

3 makrut lime leaves, tough center ribs removed, minced

1 clove garlic, roughly chopped

1 T palm sugar (grated if it’s very hard)

11/2 t fish sauce

3 T fresh lime juice Salad 3 T coconut oil

2 shallots, thinly sliced

1 fresh banana blossom

1 C (95 g) shredded red cabbage

+ ice water (if using banana blossom)

+ distilled white vinegar (if using banana blossom)

1 C (110 g) peeled and julienned green mango or green papaya

1/4 red onion, very thinly sliced

1 C (150 g) cold Pulled Poached Chicken, optional

1 t chopped fresh cilantro leaves, plus more for garnish

2 T unsalted peanuts, toasted and crushed