Make the “oleo saccharum” the night before: Combine the rinds of five lemons with 200 grams of superfine sugar in a Mason jar and shake to coat the peels. Allow to macerate over night. “Macerate” is a fancy word that means “sit there.” (Reserve the peeled lemons to make juice for the punch.)

Make an ice block the night before. Fill a large square mold with water and allow it to freeze overnight. (It doesn’t really need to be square, it should just be big, and fit in your freezer and in your punch bowl.) Remove the ice block from the freezer and put it into the punch bowl an hour before building the drink so it doesn’t fissure when you add the booze.

Juice the flesh of the five lemons you peeled into the oleo saccharum jar. Shake until all the sugar dissolves. Bartenders would call this a “shrub” but you don’t have to.

Fine strain the shrub into the punch bowl, then add the rest of the hooch and the water. Stir as well as your improvised iceberg will allow you to.

Grate that nutmeg.