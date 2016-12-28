Jim Meehan, the man behind PDT, which is a very unsecret speakeasy and a very excellent bar, gives you a recipe for a classic punch that will be the hub of your next party. Watch him make it below!
Ingredients
- 5 lemons
- 200 g superfine sugar
- 750 ml Banks 7 Golden Age Rum (or any quality pot-stilled spirit)
- 500 ml Rainwater Madeira
- 250 ml cold water
Preparation
Make the “oleo saccharum” the night before: Combine the rinds of five lemons with 200 grams of superfine sugar in a Mason jar and shake to coat the peels. Allow to macerate over night. “Macerate” is a fancy word that means “sit there.” (Reserve the peeled lemons to make juice for the punch.)
Make an ice block the night before. Fill a large square mold with water and allow it to freeze overnight. (It doesn’t really need to be square, it should just be big, and fit in your freezer and in your punch bowl.) Remove the ice block from the freezer and put it into the punch bowl an hour before building the drink so it doesn’t fissure when you add the booze.
Juice the flesh of the five lemons you peeled into the oleo saccharum jar. Shake until all the sugar dissolves. Bartenders would call this a “shrub” but you don’t have to.
Fine strain the shrub into the punch bowl, then add the rest of the hooch and the water. Stir as well as your improvised iceberg will allow you to.
Grate that nutmeg.
Ladle the punch into dainty 3-ounce punch glasses. After the third glass, remind your guests that this stuff IS strong, even if it goes down like liquid good times.