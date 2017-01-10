Savory Soy Milk

Dou jiang is a Taiwanese breakfast staple and one that our mom took great pride in making. She made hers from scratch, an hours-long process of soaking the beans, puréeing them, then filtering them through cheesecloth.

Mom knew what she was doing, but when we’re making it for ourselves, we take a shortcut and buy unsweetened soy milk. Do like we do and focus your attention on the toppings: crispy you tiao, black vinegar, sesame oil, and a scattering of radishes and scallions. It’s not quite like our mom’s, but the comfort you get from it will be worth it nonetheless.

Ingredients Makes 6 servings 8 C unsweetened soy milk

3 sticks you tiao (Chinese crullers), toasted and cut into 1”-thick pieces

1/4 C Chinese black vinegar

+ Kosher salt

+ Freshly ground white pepper

4 t toasted sesame oil

1/4 C finely chopped pickled radishes

1/4 C chopped scallions