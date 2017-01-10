Savory Soy Milk

Search

A Taiwanese breakfast staple, where the toppings are the most important part.

Dou jiang is a Taiwanese breakfast staple and one that our mom took great pride in making. She made hers from scratch, an hours-long process of soaking the beans, puréeing them, then filtering them through cheesecloth.

Mom knew what she was doing, but when we’re making it for ourselves, we take a shortcut and buy unsweetened soy milk. Do like we do and focus your attention on the toppings: crispy you tiao, black vinegar, sesame oil, and a scattering of radishes and scallions. It’s not quite like our mom’s, but the comfort you get from it will be worth it nonetheless.

Ingredients

Makes 6 servings
  • 8 C unsweetened soy milk
  • 3 sticks you tiao (Chinese crullers), toasted and cut into 1”-thick pieces
  • 1/4 C Chinese black vinegar
  • + Kosher salt
  • + Freshly ground white pepper
  • 4 t toasted sesame oil
  • 1/4 C finely chopped pickled radishes
  • 1/4 C chopped scallions

Preparation

  1. Pour the soy milk into a medium saucepan and warm over medium-low heat until hot to the touch; do not let boil.

  2. Ladle the warm milk into 4 bowls, and season each with 1 tablespoon black vinegar and season with salt and white pepper. Drizzle each with 1 teaspoon sesame oil, divide the yiu tiao among the bowls, then top with 1 tablespoon each radishes and scallions.

