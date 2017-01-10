Scotch Eggs with Lamb Sausage and Caviar

These are one of my favorite snacks; we sell a ton of them at the Beatrice Inn. They’re really simple and really delicious. I have always loved duck eggs—I think that the yolk is tremendously rich. And once you pair them with dry-aged sausage, it’s really kind of perfect.

My trick to peeling the soft-boiled duck eggs is to immediately plunge them into an ice bath after they’re finished cooking. Then, once they’re cool, if you peel them while they’re submerged under water, the shell comes right off.

We use a dry-aged lamb sausage for this dish, but made with pork fat instead of lamb fat; pork fat is more neutral-tasting and is going to bind better than lamb fat would. When you’re covering the duck eggs in the sausage, you want to make the sausage patty thin enough to fold over the egg; you need to work a little quickly, because the meat is going to be sticky. It has this beautiful silky tackiness to it, like Play Dough, which makes it easy to work with.

Ingredients Makes 12 servings 12 duck eggs, at room temperature

3 T kosher salt, plus more as needed

2 lbs lamb shoulder, cut into 1–2” cubes, chilled

1 lb pork fat, cut into 1–2” cubes, chilled

1 T fennel pollen

1/2 t cracked black pepper

3 T whole milk

2 large eggs, whisked

1 C bread crumbs

+ neutral oil, for frying

+ caviar, for garnish