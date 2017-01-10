Scotch Eggs with Blood Sausage and Bitter Greens

Scotch eggs can be really heavy, so for my take on the dish, I wanted to make something that was a little lighter than what you’d usually find. We make a really good blood sausage, so I decided to wrap the egg in that—but I used less that what you’d see on a normal Scotch egg. There are a lot of ways to cut richness or fat—lots of people use acid or spice—but I think a great way to do that is to use something bitter. So I topped it with a salad with bitter greens and mojama, which is tuna loin that is cured in the style of prosciutto.
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 lb Blood Sausage
- 4 Soft-Boiled Eggs
- + Bread Crumbs
- + neutral oil, for frying
- + sea salt, as needed
- 1/4 C julienned red onion
- 1 bunch (about 5 oz) puntarelle or other bitter greens, such as dandelion or broccoli rabe
- + Juice of 1 lemon (about 1 1/2 T)
- + olive oil
- 2 oz mojama (salted Spanish tuna)
Blood Sausage
- 1 t olive oil
- 1/6 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 1 1/2 T sherry
- 1 1/2 T white wine
- 1 T kosher salt
- 3/4 t anise seeds
- 3/4 t coriander seeds
- 3/4 t Espelette pepper
- 3/4 t garlic powder
- 3/4 t finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 1/2 t dried oregano, preferably Mexican
- 1/2 t paprika
- 1/2 t pink (No.1) curing salt
- 1/2 t thyme leaves
- 12 oz pork shoulder, cut into 1” cubes
- 3 oz pork fatback, cut into 1” cubes
- 1/2 C beef blood
- 3/4 t buttermilk
- 3/4 t minced chives
Soft-Boiled Eggs
- 4 large eggs, at room temperature
Bread Crumbs
- 2 slices (about 3 oz) sourdough bread
- + extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, halved
Preparation
Blood Sausage
Heat the olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until soft and lightly caramelized, 4–6 minutes, depending on the moisture in the onion. Transfer the onions to a large bowl and let cool.
Stir the sherry, wine, kosher salt, anise and coriander seeds, Espelette pepper, garlic powder, parsley, oregano, paprika, pink salt, and thyme to the cooked onions then add the pork shoulder and fatback and mix thoroughly to combine. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate the sausage mixture in the fridge at least 8 hours or overnight.
Fit a meat grinder with the smallest die, and grind the sausage mixture. Spread the ground sausage in an even layer on a baking sheet, cover with plastic wrap, pressing it on the surface, and freeze until the edges start to freeze and harden, about 1 hour. Place the bowl and paddle attachment of a stand mixer in the freezer, as well.
Meanwhile, heat the beef blood in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly until the blood starts to thicken, about 6 minutes. It should have the look of ricotta cheese when it’s done. Remove the pan from the heat and let cool completely.
Place the bowl on the stand mixer and attach the paddle attachment. Combine the frozen sausage, cooked blood, buttermilk, and chives in the bowl and mix on the lowest speed until combined, then increase the speed to medium and whip until fully emulsified, about 4 minutes.
Transfer the sausage to a clean bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until ready to use.
Soft-Boiled Eggs
Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil over medium-high heat, lower the eggs into the water, and let simmer for 5 minutes. Shut off the heat and let the eggs sit in the water for 8 minutes. Transfer to an ice bath to cool completely, then peel.
Bread Crumbs
Makes 3/4 cup
Heat the oven to 325°F. Rub both sides of each slice of bread with olive oil, and toast until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Rub each side with the garlic clove, and let cool.
Roughly chop the bread and place in a food processor. Pulse until the bread turns into crumbs. Set aside, covered, until ready to use.
Scotch Egg
Separate the sausage into four 5-ounce pieces, roll into balls, and press each ball into a flat disk. Carefully wrap each egg in the sausage, making sure to seal the sausage completely around the egg. Roll each sausage-wrapped egg in the bread crumbs, and set on a baking sheet. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour to set.
Heat a large pot of oil to 350°F. Deep-fry the eggs until golden brown and the sausage is cooked through, about 4 minutes. Transfer the eggs to paper towels to drain and sprinkle with sea salt.
In a small bowl, combine the red onion and puntarelle. Dress with the lemon juice, a drizzle of olive oil, and season with sea salt. Set the salad aside for 10 minutes to slightly wilt the greens.
Slice each Scotch egg in half, and serve on top of the puntarelle salad. Thinly shave some of the mojama over the top of each serving, drizzle with more olive oil, and serve.