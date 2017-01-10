Scotch Eggs with Blood Sausage and Bitter Greens

Scotch eggs can be really heavy, so for my take on the dish, I wanted to make something that was a little lighter than what you’d usually find. We make a really good blood sausage, so I decided to wrap the egg in that—but I used less that what you’d see on a normal Scotch egg. There are a lot of ways to cut richness or fat—lots of people use acid or spice—but I think a great way to do that is to use something bitter. So I topped it with a salad with bitter greens and mojama, which is tuna loin that is cured in the style of prosciutto.

Ingredients Makes 4 servings 1 1/4 lb Blood Sausage

4 Soft-Boiled Eggs

+ Bread Crumbs

+ neutral oil, for frying

+ sea salt, as needed

1/4 C julienned red onion

1 bunch (about 5 oz) puntarelle or other bitter greens, such as dandelion or broccoli rabe

+ Juice of 1 lemon (about 1 1/2 T)

+ olive oil

2 oz mojama (salted Spanish tuna) Blood Sausage 1 t olive oil

1/6 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 1/2 T sherry

1 1/2 T white wine

1 T kosher salt

3/4 t anise seeds

3/4 t coriander seeds

3/4 t Espelette pepper

3/4 t garlic powder

3/4 t finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

1/2 t dried oregano, preferably Mexican

1/2 t paprika

1/2 t pink (No.1) curing salt

1/2 t thyme leaves

12 oz pork shoulder, cut into 1” cubes

3 oz pork fatback, cut into 1” cubes

1/2 C beef blood

3/4 t buttermilk

3/4 t minced chives Soft-Boiled Eggs 4 large eggs, at room temperature Bread Crumbs 2 slices (about 3 oz) sourdough bread

+ extra-virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, halved