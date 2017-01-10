My restaurant in Philadelphia, Zahav, was built by an Israeli dude, Ofer Shlomo, during the winter of 2008. It was freezing, and we had no gas, so he brought in a giant space heater and he would use it like a stove to cook big-ass batches of shakshouka for his staff. That’s the thing about shakshouka: anything goes. Traditionally, you have eggs simmered in a base of stewed tomatoes and peppers, which grow year-round in Israel, but from there you can do whatever you want. Sometimes it’s lightly sweetened with sugar; other people like it extremely piquant. Some people do it with braised spinach. I personally really like coriander and cumin in my shakshouka, and sometimes I’ll add merguez. There are so many components that make up Israeli -cuisine—stuff from North Africa, the Mediterranean, the Balkans—and you can play up any of those influences.

If you eat shakshouka at a restaurant in Israel—Dr. Shakshuka in Jaffa does a great one—it’ll be served in individual portions, but at home you can make a communal batch. Typically, it’s done on the stove top, but in a pinch a space heater will do.

Adapted from ZAHAV: A World of Israeli Cooking by Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

Ingredients Makes 8 servings 1/4 C olive oil

1 onion, diced (about 1 1/2 C)

2 red or green bell peppers, diced

3 garlic cloves, sliced

1 T ground dried lime (optional)

3 T sweet paprika

1 t ground cumin

1 t ground coriander

1 t kosher salt

4 C tomato purée

2 t sugar

8 large eggs

+ serrano chilies, thinly sliced

+ fresh cilantro, chopped