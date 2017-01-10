Growing up, my mom made this congee for the big weekend breakfasts we ate together as a family. She loved it because it used up whatever leftovers we had from dinner the night before—leftover greens, Asian pickles, chicken breast—and we loved it because it was warm and comforting. We’ve settled on this deluxe version now, but do as we did growing up and use whatever you like. That’s the whole point of shi fan!
Ingredients
- 2 C cooked jasmine rice
- 1 small chicken breast, cut into 4 pieces
- 1 garlic clove, smashed
- 1” piece ginger, peeled and cut into 3 coins
- 1 sweet potato (12 to 14 ounces), cut into 1” cubes
- + soy sauce
- + Kosher salt
- + freshly ground white pepper
- 1/4 C finely diced scallions
- 4 t fried shallots
- 4 t fried garlic
- + toasted sesame oil and cilantro leaves
Preparation
Combine the rice, chicken, garlic, ginger, and sweet potato, and 5 cups water in a medium saucepan, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the congee is thickened and the sweet potato is starting to fall apart, about 1 hour. Remove the congee from the heat and season with soy sauce, salt, and white pepper.
Fish out the chicken pieces and shred with a fork. Divide the congee among 4 bowls, top each with some of the shredded chicken, 1 tablespoon scallions, and 1 teaspoon each fried shallots and garlic. Drizzle each bowl with sesame oil and sprinkle with cilantro leaves just before serving.