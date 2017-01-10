Growing up, my mom made this congee for the big weekend breakfasts we ate together as a family. She loved it because it used up whatever leftovers we had from dinner the night before—leftover greens, Asian pickles, chicken breast—and we loved it because it was warm and comforting. We’ve settled on this deluxe version now, but do as we did growing up and use whatever you like. That’s the whole point of shi fan!

Ingredients Makes 4 servings 2 C cooked jasmine rice

1 small chicken breast, cut into 4 pieces

1 garlic clove, smashed

1” piece ginger, peeled and cut into 3 coins

1 sweet potato (12 to 14 ounces), cut into 1” cubes

+ soy sauce

+ Kosher salt

+ freshly ground white pepper

1/4 C finely diced scallions

4 t fried shallots

4 t fried garlic

+ toasted sesame oil and cilantro leaves