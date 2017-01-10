The preeminence of shrimp paste relish in Central Thailand, especially Bangkok, cannot be overstated. It’s in our soul; if you cut us open,

we may even bleed it. When paired with Thai short-bodied mackerel (pla thu), one of the types of fish most loved by Central Thais and Bangkokians, the duo forms a canonized set, an enduring classic that the whole city never tires of. You can find it anywhere in the city from the poshest restaurant to the most-humble street cart. I have yet to meet a born and bred Bangkokian who didn’t grow up on nam phrik kapi and pla thu.

When Bangkokians visit Thailand after having lived overseas for a few years, their friends and family often ask them, in jest, if they have forgotten shrimp paste relish and fried mackerel. How, of all the edibles, this particular dish is singled out to be used as a synecdoche representing the entirety of the food of Bangkok and Central Thailand is telling of how important it is.

Traditionally, Thai short-bodied mackerel are steamed first before being fried. Cooked this way, the fish have crisp exteriors and tender and cottony interiors—just where we want them. In Thailand, short- bodied mackerel are nearly always sold already steamed and arranged in small bamboo baskets. Short-bodied mackerel from Thailand—what I strongly recommend you use—are sold in the United States already steamed, too. You can find them in the freezer section of most well- stocked Asian stores specializing in Southeast Asian ingredients. You need to thaw the steamed fish and pat them dry before frying them.

This is excerpted from Bangkok: Recipes and Stories from the Heart of Thailand, by Leela Punyaratabandh, reprinted with permission from Ten Speed Press.

Ingredients Makes 4 servings 3/4 C vegetable oil

4 (5–6 oz) Thai short-bodied mackerel steamed until cooked through and patted dry

+ shrimp paste relish

+ cha-om cakes

+ cucumber, to serve

+ raw and blanched long beans, to serve

+ raw and blanched wing beans, to serve

+ raw Thai round eggplants, to serve

+ rice, to serve Shrimp Paste Relish 4 large cloves garlic

5–6 bird's eye chiles

1 T packed Thai shrimp paste

1–3 t packed grated palm sugar or 1–2 t packed light brown sugar

2 t fish sauce

1/4 C fresh lime juice

4–5 pea eggplants, smashed with a pestle just until they split up (optional)

2 t grated lime zest (optional) Cha-Om Cakes 6 oz fresh or thawed frozen cha-om leaves (from 12 oz cha-om stalks if using fresh leaves)

6 eggs

1/2 t salt

2 T vegetable oil