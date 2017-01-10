Shrimpy Scotch Egg

Until around ten years ago, I didn’t know what a Scotch egg was. My friend Kevin Gillespie was making one, and he wrapped his not just in sausage but then in bacon and bacon fat and probably more bacon—and I was like, Why have I gone through my whole life without eating this? I remember dipping it into a hot mayonnaise, and my mind was totally blown.

For my Scotch egg, I love meat and seafood together, so I went for a mixture of pork and shrimp in the casing; you get the savory saltiness of pork sausage, with the sweetness of the shrimp. I love spice, so I put harissa both in the sausage and in the encasing, and then you can use it as a dipping sauce, too—so there’s the same idea throughout the course of the dish. The fine-herbes bread crumbs are made with a classic French combination of herbs—chervil and tarragon for an anise-y flavor, parsley for a fresh grassiness, and then garlic and shallots as stand-ins for chives for that onion-y flavor. So you have the spiciness, the savoriness, the sweetness, the herbiness—and then the creamy, velvety egg on the inside. Sounds delicious to me.

Ingredients Makes 4 servings 4 large eggs, at room temperature

2 T fine sea salt, plus more as needed

12 oz dry-cured pork salami, such as saucisson sec, finely chopped

12 oz large peeled and deveined shrimp, tails removed, finely chopped

2/3 C harissa

1 T Shabazi spice blend (available from LaBoiteNY.com)

1 t ground pink peppercorns

1 t ground Sichuan peppercorns

1/2 t ground white peppercorns

+ finely grated zest of 2 lemons

1/2 C whole milk

1/4 C potato starch

1 C Fine-Herbes Bread Crumbs

+ neutral oil, for frying

+ Pickled Red Cabbage, for serving Fine-Herbes Bread Crumbs 3/4 C + 2 T panko bread crumbs (200 grams)

2 T finely chopped chervil

2 T finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 1/2 T finely chopped chives

1 T finely chopped tarragon

1 t sea salt

1 t Shabazi spice blend (available from LaBoiteNY.com)

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 shallot, minced Pickled Red Cabbage 1/2 (about 1 lb) red cabbage, cored, outside leaves removed, and thinly sliced

2/3 C + 1 1/2 t kosher salt

2 C red wine vinegar

1 1/3 C sugar

2/3 C water

1 1/2 t coriander seeds

1/2 t black peppercorns

1/2 t brown mustard seeds

1/2 t caraway seeds

1/2 t juniper berries

1 bay leaf

1 small clove garlic, thinly sliced

1/2 shallot, thinly sliced

1 whole star anise