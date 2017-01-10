Shrimpy Scotch Egg

Until around ten years ago, I didn’t know what a Scotch egg was. My friend Kevin Gillespie was making one, and he wrapped his not just in sausage but then in bacon and bacon fat and probably more bacon—and I was like, Why have I gone through my whole life without eating this? I remember dipping it into a hot mayonnaise, and my mind was totally blown.
For my Scotch egg, I love meat and seafood together, so I went for a mixture of pork and shrimp in the casing; you get the savory saltiness of pork sausage, with the sweetness of the shrimp. I love spice, so I put harissa both in the sausage and in the encasing, and then you can use it as a dipping sauce, too—so there’s the same idea throughout the course of the dish. The fine-herbes bread crumbs are made with a classic French combination of herbs—chervil and tarragon for an anise-y flavor, parsley for a fresh grassiness, and then garlic and shallots as stand-ins for chives for that onion-y flavor. So you have the spiciness, the savoriness, the sweetness, the herbiness—and then the creamy, velvety egg on the inside. Sounds delicious to me.
Ingredients
- 4 large eggs, at room temperature
- 2 T fine sea salt, plus more as needed
- 12 oz dry-cured pork salami, such as saucisson sec, finely chopped
- 12 oz large peeled and deveined shrimp, tails removed, finely chopped
- 2/3 C harissa
- 1 T Shabazi spice blend (available from LaBoiteNY.com)
- 1 t ground pink peppercorns
- 1 t ground Sichuan peppercorns
- 1/2 t ground white peppercorns
- + finely grated zest of 2 lemons
- 1/2 C whole milk
- 1/4 C potato starch
- 1 C Fine-Herbes Bread Crumbs
- + neutral oil, for frying
- + Pickled Red Cabbage, for serving
Preparation
Fine-Herbes Bread Crumbs
- 3/4 C + 2 T panko bread crumbs (200 grams)
- 2 T finely chopped chervil
- 2 T finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 1 1/2 T finely chopped chives
- 1 T finely chopped tarragon
- 1 t sea salt
- 1 t Shabazi spice blend (available from LaBoiteNY.com)
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/4 shallot, minced
Makes 1 heaping cup
Combine all of the ingredients in a food processor and pulse until evenly combined. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use.
Pickled Red Cabbage
- 1/2 (about 1 lb) red cabbage, cored, outside leaves removed, and thinly sliced
- 2/3 C + 1 1/2 t kosher salt
- 2 C red wine vinegar
- 1 1/3 C sugar
- 2/3 C water
- 1 1/2 t coriander seeds
- 1/2 t black peppercorns
- 1/2 t brown mustard seeds
- 1/2 t caraway seeds
- 1/2 t juniper berries
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 small clove garlic, thinly sliced
- 1/2 shallot, thinly sliced
- 1 whole star anise
Makes 4 cups
This recipe will make more than you need for the Scotch eggs, but it is equally delicious piled onto sandwiches, tossed into salads, or as part of a cheese or pickle plate.
In a large bowl, massage the cabbage with 1 1/2 teaspoons of the kosher salt until it starts to soften and wilt. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.
Combine the remaining 2/3 cup salt, the red wine vinegar, sugar, water, coriander seeds, peppercorns, mustard and caraway seeds, juniper berries, bay leaf, garlic, shallot, and star anise in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, then remove from the heat and let the pickling liquid cool for 5 minutes.
Transfer the salted cabbage and its juices to a large, airtight container. Pour the pickling liquid on top of the cabbage, cover, and and let cool to room temperature. Refrigerate the cabbage for at least 24 hours before using, and up to 1 week.
Scotch Egg
- 4 large eggs, at room temperature
- 2 T fine sea salt, plus more as needed
- 12 oz dry-cured pork salami, such as saucisson sec, finely chopped
- 12 oz large peeled and deveined shrimp, tails removed, finely chopped
- 2/3 C harissa
- 1 T Shabazi spice blend (available from LaBoiteNY.com)
- 1 t ground pink peppercorns
- 1 t ground Sichuan peppercorns
- 1/2 t ground white peppercorns
- + finely grated zest of 2 lemons
- 1/2 C whole milk
- 1/4 C potato starch
- 1 C Fine-Herbes Bread Crumbs
- + neutral oil, for frying
- + Pickled Red Cabbage, for serving
Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. Season with 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons sea salt. When the water starts to boil, add the eggs, reduce the heat to maintain a steady simmer, and cook the eggs for 5 minutes. Drain the eggs and place in an ice bath to stop the cooking. Once cool, peel the eggs and hold in cold water until ready to use. (These will keep in the fridge, covered, for up to 3 days).
Make the shrimp sausage: Place the salami in a food processor and pulse until very finely ground. Transfer the salami to a bowl then add the shrimp to the food processor and pulse until very finely ground (do not let it turn into a paste). Add the shrimp to the salami along with the remaining 1 teaspoon salt, 1/3 cup harissa, 1 teaspoon Shabazzi spice, all the ground peppers, and three-quarters of the lemon zest and mix with your hands until evenly combined.
Place the milk, potato starch, remaining 1/3 cup harissa, and the bread crumbs in 4 separate bowls. Divide the shrimp sausage into 4 pieces, roll into balls, and flatten each ball into a disk. Dip each egg in milk, then the potato starch, then harissa. Wrap each egg with a disk of shrimp sausage, making sure to enclose the sausage completely around the egg, then coat each egg in the bread crumbs. Set the eggs on a wire rack and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 day.
Heat a deep fryer or a large pot of oil to 350°F. Deep-fry the eggs for 4 minutes, then drain on paper towels and season with the remaining 1 teaspoon Shabazzi spice and more salt while hot. Place each egg on a large spoonful of pickled red cabbage and sprinkle with the remaining lemon zest before serving.