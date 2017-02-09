Sichuanese Stir-Fried Chicken Cubes
Preparation
Make the Sauce
- 1/2 t potato starch
- 1/2 t sugar
- 1 t light soy sauce
- 1 T cold Chicken Stock
- 1/4 sesame oil
Combine the Sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Set aside.
Make the Chicken Stock
- 1 2" piece ginger, with the skin on
- 2 scallions, white parts only
- 1 chicken carcass with the leg bones, wing bones, and neck
- 1 T Shaoxing wine
Smack the ginger and scallion whites with the side of a cleaver blade to loosen their fibers. Bring a large potful of water to boil over a high flame. Add the chicken carcass and boil 2–3 minutes, allowing any impurities to rise to the surface.
Tip the carcass into a colander and rinse thoroughly under the cold tap, discarding the blanching water. Then return the carcass to the pot, cover with fresh water, and bring to boil over a high flame. Skim the impurities from the surface if necessary.
Add the ginger, scallions, and Shaoxing wine. Lower the heat and simmer while you prepare the other ingredients.
Make the Sichuanese Stir-Fried Chicken Cubes
- 1 boneless chicken thigh
- 1 t fine-grained salt
- 2 t Shaoxing wine
- 2 t potato starch
- 1 T egg white
- 1 C neutral oil
- 1/2 sweet red pepper
- + Sauce
- 1/2 t Sichuanese picked chili paste or sambal oelek
- 1 t finely chopped ginger
- 1 t finely chopped scallion, pus 1 t finely chopped scallion greens, for garnish
- 1 garlic clove, sliced
Cut the chicken thigh into ¾-inch cubes. In a medium bowl, combine the salt, 1 teaspoon of the Shaoxing wine, the potato starch, and egg white. Mix well. Stir in 1 teaspoon of the neutral oil and then the thighs.
Slice the red pepper into cubes a little smaller than the chicken cubes and set aside.
When you are ready to cook, heat the remaining oil in a seasoned wok to 290°F. Add one of the portions of marinated chicken thighs and stir rapidly to separate the pieces. When the pieces have become pale, pour the chicken and oil through a metal sieve into a heatproof container to catch the oil.
Return the wok to a high flame with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the chili paste or sambal oelek, ginger, scallion, and garlic and stir-fry very briefly, until sizzling. Add the chicken and red pepper and stir to combine.
Pour the remaining teaspoon of Shaoxing wine around the edges of the wok and let it sizzle. When everything is hot and the chicken just cooked through, give the Sauce a stir and add to the wok. Stir as the Sauce thickens, then serve with the scallion garnish.