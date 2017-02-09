Sichuanese Stir-Fried Chicken Cubes

Cut the chicken thigh into ¾-inch cubes. In a medium bowl, combine the salt, 1 teaspoon of the Shaoxing wine, the potato starch, and egg white. Mix well. Stir in 1 teaspoon of the neutral oil and then the thighs.

Slice the red pepper into cubes a little smaller than the chicken cubes and set aside.

When you are ready to cook, heat the remaining oil in a seasoned wok to 290°F. Add one of the portions of marinated chicken thighs and stir rapidly to separate the pieces. When the pieces have become pale, pour the chicken and oil through a metal sieve into a heatproof container to catch the oil.

Return the wok to a high flame with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the chili paste or sambal oelek, ginger, scallion, and garlic and stir-fry very briefly, until sizzling. Add the chicken and red pepper and stir to combine.