Spaghetti With Sweet 100 Tomatoes

This pasta celebrates the month of September, when tomatoes are truly in full season and just exploding. It’s our favorite take on pasta al pomodoro.

This is excerpted from The Babbo Cookbook, by Mario Batali.

Ingredients Makes 4 servings + Kosher salt

1/4 C extra-virgin olive oil

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 pint sweet 100 tomatoes or other tiny tomatoes

1/2 bunch garlic chives cut into 1-inch lengths

12 fresh lemon basil leaves, finely shredded

+ freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 lb spaghetti