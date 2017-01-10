Spaghetti With Sweet 100 Tomatoes

This pasta celebrates the month of September, when tomatoes are truly in full season and just exploding. It’s our favorite take on pasta al pomodoro.
This is excerpted from The Babbo Cookbook, by Mario Batali.
Ingredients
- + Kosher salt
- 1/4 C extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1 pint sweet 100 tomatoes or other tiny tomatoes
- 1/2 bunch garlic chives cut into 1-inch lengths
- 12 fresh lemon basil leaves, finely shredded
- + freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 lb spaghetti
Preparation
Bring 6 quarts of water to a boil and add 2 tablespoons of salt.
In a 12-to-14-inch sauté pan, heat the olive oil over high heat until almost smoking. Lower the heat to medium high, and add the garlic cloves. Cook for 2 minutes or until softened and slightly browned. Add the tomatoes, chives, and basil, and cook over high heat until the tomatoes are just beginning to burst. Season with salt and pepper.
Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti in the boiling water according to package directions until it is tender yet al dente. Drain the pasta and add it to the pan with the tomatoes. Toss over high heat for 1 minute, then divide evenly among four warmed pasta bowls and serve immediately.