Spicy, Garlicky Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Melt 3 tablespoons of the butter in a large dutch oven over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for a couple of minutes. Once the garlic has taken on some color, turn up the heat and add the spinach. Stir the spinach until it wilts, taking care not to burn the garlic. Remove the spinach and garlic from the dutch oven, strain, and set aside.

Wipe out the dutch oven with a paper towel, then add the vegetable oil and raise the heat to medium-high. Add the artichokes and cook for several minutes, until they’re starting to dry out and brown. Remove and combine with the spinach, then roughly chop up the spinach-artichoke mixture.

In the same dutch oven, make a roux: melt the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter then whisk in the flour so it forms a paste. Once the paste is an even consistency, add the milk and cook gently until it starts to foam.

Add one cup of the cheddar, and all of the feta and parmesan and stir into a smooth, melted sauce. Stir in the cayenne pepper, red pepper flakes, and paprika, then add the artichokes and spinach.