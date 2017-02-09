Spring Vegetable Panzanella

. In a large skillet, heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the bread cubes and 1 teaspoon salt and stir until the cubes are evenly coated. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl and wipe out the pan.

To make the pesto, in the bowl of a food processor, process the basil, mint, leaves from the thyme sprigs, walnuts, garlic, and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil until a paste forms. With the processor running, gradually pour in the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and process until the paste is thinner, smoother, and paler. Add the grated Parmesan and pulse until just incorporated. Taste and adjust the seasoning; if you’re worried about the pesto browning, transfer it to an airtight container.

In the same skillet, heat the remaining tablespoon of olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the leek and a fat pinch of salt and cook, stirring frequently, until the leek has started to break down, 5–7 minutes. Be careful not to cook the leek too quickly—you want it to slowly disintegrate.

Add the asparagus and sauté, stirring frequently, until bright green, 3–4 minutes. Add the English peas and snow peas and cook, still stirring, until similarly vivid, 2–3 minutes more (you don’t have to cook the snow peas if they’re lively raw). Taste to make sure they’re still peppy but not raw.

Dump the vegetables onto the bread. Add half of the pesto, the vinegar, lemon juice, and Parmesan; season with pepper; and toss together until everything is shiny with pesto. Add more pesto if necessary. Let the panzanella mingle while you poach the eggs.