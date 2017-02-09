Stir-Fried Chicken Slivers with Sichuanese Preserved Vegetable

- 1 boneless chicken breast
- 1/4 t fine-grained salt
- 1 T Shaoxing wine
- 4 t potato starch
- 3 T cold water
- 1 C neutral oil
- 1/4 C Sichuanese preserved mustard tuber (zha cai)
Preparation
Cut the chicken breast into very thin slices and then into very thin slivers, as thin as possible along the grain of the meat.
Combine the salt, 2 teaspoons of Shaoxing wine, 2 teaspoons potato starch, and 1 tablespoon of the cold water in a medium bowl and mix well to combine. Stir in 1 teaspoon of the neutral oil, then the chicken.
Cut the preserved vegetable into very thin slices and then slivers, to match the chicken. Set aside.
Heat the remaining oil in a seasoned wok over a high flame to 250°F. Add the chicken slivers and stir rapidly to separate. As soon as they change color, pour the chicken and oil through a metal sieve into a heatproof container to catch the oil.
Return the wok to a high flame with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the preserved vegetable slivers and stir-fry briefly until sizzling. Return the chicken slivers to the wok and stir-fry until piping hot. Sizzle the remaining teaspoon of Shaoxing wine around the edges of the wok.
In a small bowl, combine the remaining 2 teaspoons of potato starch with 2 tablespoons of cold water. Give the mixture a stir and pour into the center of the wok, stirring as it thickens. Serve.