Sweet Chili Philly

My friend Amy Bell first introduced this dip to me at a housewarming party. It’s brilliant—addictive to people who know it, and a revelation to those who have never had it before.
Ingredients
Makes about 2 cups
- 1 8 oz package Philadelphia Cream Cheese at room temperature
- 1 C Frank’s RedHot Sweet Chili sauce, plus more as needed
Preparation
Unwrap the cream cheese block onto a plate or shallow bowl. You can be fancy and mold it into something nicer, by why bother? Cover it in sweet chili sauce and serve with crackers or cut vegetables.