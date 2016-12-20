Search

Now reading Sweet Chili Philly

Sweet Chili Philly

Why be fancy when you can be delicious?

unspecified-1

My friend Amy Bell first introduced this dip to me at a housewarming party. It’s brilliant—addictive to people who know it, and a revelation to those who have never had it before.

Ingredients

Makes about 2 cups
  • 1 8 oz package Philadelphia Cream Cheese at room temperature
  • 1 C Frank’s RedHot Sweet Chili sauce, plus more as needed

Preparation

Unwrap the cream cheese block onto a plate or shallow bowl. You can be fancy and mold it into something nicer, by why bother? Cover it in sweet chili sauce and serve with crackers or cut vegetables.

cream cheese, staff dips, sweet chili sauce