Sweet and Salty Tahini Crunch Greens

This is a recipe that changes as the seasons roll by. I like to have a plate of greens on the table most evenings. Ordinarily they are quickly blanched and simply dressed with lemon zest, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Here, spritely greens are bright, sweet, and salty; nuts and seeds bring layers of flavor and crunch, while the dressing is a happy blend of deep earthy tahini, zippy lemon, and warm woody maple sweetness. This is a dish that delivers on every level. I often make a double batch of the seeds and keep some for snacking on throughout the day because they are so good.

Below I’ve suggested greens to use through the year, but feel free to switch things up. I like to keep my greens vivid green with a bit of crunch—to me, cooking them for longer than a minute spoils their character. This way fewer of the nutrients seep into the water too. Follow the timings given below for different greens.

Reprinted with permission from A Modern Way to Eat: 200+ Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes by Anna Jones, copyright © 2015. Photography by Brian Ferry. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House LLC

Ingredients 4 servings 4 T pumpkin seeds

4 T pistachios

1 T maple syrup

+ sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 lb/500 g mixed seasonal green vegetables (see seasonal options below)

+ tahini dressing Tahini Dressing 2 T tahini

+ juice of 1 lemon

2 t maple syrup

1 T extra virgin olive oil