The Hanging Garden

I like very flavorful things, and flavor is essential in this cocktail. When you start with a strong base such as DEWAR’S, you want to round it out with other strong flavors. So I added madeira, which brings out the toasty notes in the Scotch, and then three manifestations of lemon: lemon juice, lemon peel, and lemon curd. The result is something so delicious you could drink it for breakfast.
Ingredients
Makes 1 drink
- 1 barspoonful Simple Syrup
- 1 1/2 parts DEWAR’S® 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky
- 1 part Rainwater Madeira
- 1/2 part freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 barspoonful lemon curd
- + lemon peel, for garnish
Simple Syrup
- 1 part hot water
- 1 part sugar
Preparation
Make the Simple Syrup: Combine water and sugar and stir to dissolve.
Combine the DEWAR’S, madeira, lemon juice, lemon curd, and Simple Syrup in a shaker. Shake with ice and strain into a chilled Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with the lemon peel.