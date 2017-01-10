Search

Lucky Peach + Dewar's

The Hanging Garden

A Scotch cocktail with lemon curd and Madeira.

I like very flavorful things, and flavor is essential in this cocktail. When you start with a strong base such as DEWAR’S, you want to round it out with other strong flavors. So I added madeira, which brings out the toasty notes in the Scotch, and then three manifestations of lemon: lemon juice, lemon peel, and lemon curd. The result is something so delicious you could drink it for breakfast.

Ingredients

Makes 1 drink
  • 1 barspoonful Simple Syrup
  • 1 1/2 parts DEWAR’S® 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky
  • 1 part Rainwater Madeira
  • 1/2 part freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 barspoonful lemon curd
  • + lemon peel, for garnish

Simple Syrup

  • 1 part hot water
  • 1 part sugar

Preparation

  1. Make the Simple Syrup: Combine water and sugar and stir to dissolve.

  2. Combine the DEWAR’S, madeira, lemon juice, lemon curd, and Simple Syrup in a shaker. Shake with ice and strain into a chilled Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with the lemon peel.

cocktail, dewar's, drink, lemon