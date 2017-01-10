The Hanging Garden

I like very flavorful things, and flavor is essential in this cocktail. When you start with a strong base such as DEWAR’S, you want to round it out with other strong flavors. So I added madeira, which brings out the toasty notes in the Scotch, and then three manifestations of lemon: lemon juice, lemon peel, and lemon curd. The result is something so delicious you could drink it for breakfast.

Ingredients Makes 1 drink 1 barspoonful Simple Syrup

1 1/2 parts DEWAR’S® 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky

1 part Rainwater Madeira

1/2 part freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 barspoonful lemon curd

+ lemon peel, for garnish Simple Syrup 1 part hot water

1 part sugar