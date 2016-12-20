Such a spectacular dessert, creamy and chocolatey with a strong undercurrent of espresso; it’s the perfect coda to the meal – but, hey, don’t forget the sambuca (and make sure to drop three coffee beans in there for a small blessing of health, wealth, and happiness.)
This recipe comes from Mamma Guidara’s, the Sunday night supper at The NoMad bar—a celebration of red-checkered tablecloths, warm bread with the little gold packets of butter, Dean Martin, Amaretto Sours, bread crumbs, cannoli, and lots and lots of red sauce. Learn more here.
Ingredients
Preparation
Ladyfingers
- 1/3 C cornstarch
- 1/2 C bread flour
- 6 T sugar
- 1/4 t kosher salt
- 1/4 t cream of tartar
- 3 eggs, separated
- 1/2 vanilla bean, scrapings only
- + confectioner’s sugar
Heat the oven to 325°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Place the cornstarch and bread flour in a mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Set aside.
Place half of the sugar, the salt, and cream of tartar in a separate mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Set aside.
Place the egg yolks, vanilla bean scrapings, and remaining 3 tablespoons sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer. Whip the egg yolks on high speed using the whisk attachment, until they are thick, pale yellow, and can hold a ribbon. Set aside.
Place the egg whites in a separate bowl for a stand mixer, and whip on medium speed using the whisk attachment until foamy. While continuing to whip the egg whites, slowly stream in the sugar–cream of tartar mixture. Turn the speed to high and whip until the egg whites can hold a medium peak. Be careful not to overwhip.
Using a rubber spatula, fold the egg whites into the egg yolks. Sift the flour mixture over the egg mixture and gently fold in.
Transfer the batter to a piping bag fitted with a #805 pastry tip. Pipe the batter into 3 1/2–inch–long ladyfingers on the prepared baking sheet. Lightly sift the confectioner’s sugar over the top of the ladyfingers. Bake for about 12 minutes, turning once. Let cool to room temperature.
Coffee Soak
- 1 C sugar
- 2/3 C water
- 2 C hot coffee
- 1 T instant espresso powder
- 3 T Frangelico
- 2 T Kahlua
- 2 T Bailey’s
- 1 T amaretto
- 4 t black strap rum
Combine the water and sugar in a mixing bowl and whisk until the sugar is completely dissolved. Add the hot coffee and instant espresso powder, and stir until the powder is completely dissolved. Stir in the Frangelico, Kahlua, Bailey’s, amaretto, and rum, and whisk until combined.
Mascarpone Filling
- 4 sheets gold gelatin
- 4 1/3 C heavy cream
- 7 egg yolks
- 1 C glucose syrup
- 3 T dry sherry
- 1/2 t kosher salt
- 1 1/2 lbs mascarpone cheese, at room temperature
Submerge the gelatin in ice water until soft and pliable, about 5 minutes. Drain the gelatin and squeeze to remove any excess moisture. Set aside.
Place the cream in the bowl of a stand mixer, and using a whisk attachment on medium speed, whip to medium peaks. Set aside.
Place the egg yolks in a separate bowl for a stand mixer, and using a whisk attachment on high speed, whip the egg yolks until they are thick, pale yellow, and can hold a ribbon.
While the egg yolks are whipping, bring the glucose to a boil in a pot over medium heat. While the egg yolks are continuing to whip on medium speed, slowly stream in the hot glucose. Stir in the gelatin.
Raise the speed to high, and continue to whip the eggs until cooled and fluffy. Whip in the sherry and salt. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold the mascarpone into the egg yolks, followed by the whipped cream.
Tiramisu
- + lady fingers
- + Coffee Soak
- + Mascarpone Filling
- + cocoa powder
Line a 9 x 13–inch baking dish with acetate. Dip about half of the Ladyfingers in the Coffee Soak. Neatly and tightly line the bottom of the baking dish with the soaked Ladyfingers. Spread about 5 cups of the Mascarpone Filling over the Ladyfingers. Freeze until the filling starts to set.
Dip the remaining Ladyfingers in the Coffee Soak. Neatly and tightly arrange them over the Mascarpone Filling. Cover the second layer of Ladyfingers with an additional 5 cups of Mascarpone Filling. Freeze until firm.
When you’re ready to serve, dust the top generously with cocoa powder.