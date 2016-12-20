Such a spectacular dessert, creamy and chocolatey with a strong undercurrent of espresso; it’s the perfect coda to the meal – but, hey, don’t forget the sambuca (and make sure to drop three coffee beans in there for a small blessing of health, wealth, and happiness.)

This recipe comes from Mamma Guidara’s, the Sunday night supper at The NoMad bar—a celebration of red-checkered tablecloths, warm bread with the little gold packets of butter, Dean Martin, Amaretto Sours, bread crumbs, cannoli, and lots and lots of red sauce. Learn more here.

Ingredients Makes 9 to 12 servings + lady fingers

+ Coffee Soak

+ Mascarpone Filling

+ cocoa powder Ladyfingers 1/3 C cornstarch

1/2 C bread flour

6 T sugar

1/4 t kosher salt

1/4 t cream of tartar

3 eggs, separated

1/2 vanilla bean, scrapings only

+ confectioner’s sugar Coffee Soak 1 C sugar

2/3 C water

2 C hot coffee

1 T instant espresso powder

3 T Frangelico

2 T Kahlua

2 T Bailey’s

1 T amaretto

4 t black strap rum Mascarpone Filling 4 sheets gold gelatin

4 1/3 C heavy cream

7 egg yolks

1 C glucose syrup

3 T dry sherry

1/2 t kosher salt

1 1/2 lbs mascarpone cheese, at room temperature