Tsukune (Japanese Meatballs)

Makes 1/2 cup

Tare, or basting sauce, helps keep tsukune juicy and flavorful as they grill, but it’s not a bad idea to make some extra for dipping later.

Combine the broth, soy sauce, mirin, sugar, and pepper in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer until reduced by half, about 15 minutes. Stir in the vinegar and let cool.