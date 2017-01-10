Bonito del Norte Toasted Pasta Casserole

We teamed up with Sonos to throw a #PlaylistPotluck at Editorial Director Peter Meehan’s NYC apartment, where guests RSVP-ed by adding songs to the night’s soundtrack. Check out the playlist here, and read on for one of the night’s excellent recipes from chef Alex Raij.

This is a kitchen-sink pasta dish that marries the lessons of a typical Midwestern hot dish with toasted-noodle paella like the fideua at my restaurants La Vara and El Quinto Pino.

Feel free to break down this recipe and do it in stages; you can make it ahead and then just bake it off or reheat it. Every time you do, you will be rewarded with chewy crunchy surface bits.

Ingredients 2 C extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 lbs Ditali or similar tiny tube or ribbed shell pasta (I like Setaro brand)

1 C strained or flaked Bonito del Norte from a jar or a can (we like Ortiz brand or Serrat), 3 T of the oil reserved

1 medium onion, minced

+ kosher salt, to taste

1 red bell pepper, minced

1 green pepper, minced

1 anchovy

1 T best-quality tomato paste

5 C neutral fish or shrimp stock

1-2 C tomato sauce

1/2 t crushed red pepper flakes

2 T picked fresh oregano

1/2 C chopped parsley, plus more for garnish

+ zest of 1 lemon

1 C aioli