Uncle Boon’s Khao Soi

ANN REDDING: Khao soi is a specialty of the Chiang Mai region; it’s the dish that the area is known for. Chiang Mai is a lot cooler than Bangkok, so the spices and the warm, savory flavors really suit the dish.

Our khao soi is actually one of the few dishes on our menu that we didn’t play with that much—it’s such a perfect dish the way it is, and it’s so comforting that we wanted to leave it mostly alone. The chopped cilantro in the egg noodles, though—that isn’t traditional. We add that for a little extra punch. att first wanted to do a pappardelle with a cilantro inlay—whole leaves of cilantro perfectly rolled into the dough— but it got to be a bit much.

MATT DANZER: It used to take the guys, like, six hours to make the pasta dough. So I finally said, Okay, fine, you can chop the cilantro.

We grind up our harder items, like spices, then grind the spices and vegetables

down to a paste. Traditionally, they say you’re supposed to sweat the paste until you stick your head over the pot and it makes you sneeze. Then we add all of the other liquids: we braise chicken legs in the paste mixed with chicken stock and coconut milk and then let it rest overnight. Like many braises, it’s better the next day.

Khao Soi Makes 4 Servings 1 pandan leaf

4 skinless chicken drumsticks

4 skinless chicken thighs

+ Khao Soi Sauce

+ kosher salt

+ Cilantro Egg Noodles

+ Pickled Shallots, pickled mustard greens (you can find these at most Asian grocery stores), chopped scallions, cilantro springs

+ Fried Cilantro Egg Noodles, for garnish

+ lime wedges and chili sauce, for serving Khao Soi Sauce 6 C full-fat coconut milk

1/2 Khao Soi Paste

1 1/2 C chicken stock

1/2 C + 1 T fish sauch

3 T dark soy sauce

2 T finely chopped palm sugar or packed light brown sugar

+ kosher salt, to taste Khao Soi Paste 12 dried arbol chilies, stemmed

6-8 large shallots (1 lb), sliced

12 garlic cloves, sliced

1 3" piece fresh ginger, peeled and sliced

1 3" piece fresh tumeric, peeled and sliced

2 T olive oil

1 1/2 T whole coriander seeds

3 brown (or black) cardamom pods

1/2 C finely chopped cilantro stems

1 t kosher salt Cilantro Egg Noodles 3 T olive oil

2 large eggs

3 large egg yolks

6 T water

4 C all-purpose flour, plus more for sprinkling

1 T kosher salt, plus more as needed

1/2 C finely chopped cilantro leaves

+ cornstarch, for dusting

+ neutral oil, for frying Pickled Shallots 1/2 C red wine vinegar

1/2 C sugar

1/2 t kosher salt

4 large shallots (8 oz), cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices