Vegan Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Other than hot wings and guacamole, spinach-artichoke dip may be the most popular dish for Super Bowl parties and all football tailgating. But it’s loaded with so much rich dairy that even those who can handle all the lactose feel gross after consuming more than three bites of it.

Hence this vegan version, made with all the vegan alternative cheeses that you can find at Whole Foods or online. There are no pureed white beans or cashew cream to make the sauce; that would make it a veggie dip, not the (fake) cheese bomb we’re going for. This version is all about embracing new processed, weird ingredients that make up this classic processed, weird dip.

Ingredients Makes 10–12 servings 6 T vegan butter spread, such as Earth Balance (or vegetable oil)

3 T minced garlic

1 8-oz package sliced cremini or button mushrooms

+ kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 10-oz package frozen spinach, thawed and drained

2 12-oz cans artichoke hearts, drained

3 T all-purpose flour

2 C unsweetened, plain almond or cashew milk

8 oz vegan or tofu cream cheese, such as Daiya or Tofutti

1 1/2 C vegan mozzarella or cheddar-cheese shreds, such as Daiya

1 C vegan-parmesan crumbles, such as Go Veggie

1 T nutritional yeast (optional)

1 t crushed red-chili flakes

1 t sweet paprika

1/2 t cayenne

+ pita chips