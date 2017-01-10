Vegan Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Other than hot wings and guacamole, spinach-artichoke dip may be the most popular dish for Super Bowl parties and all football tailgating. But it’s loaded with so much rich dairy that even those who can handle all the lactose feel gross after consuming more than three bites of it.
Hence this vegan version, made with all the vegan alternative cheeses that you can find at Whole Foods or online. There are no pureed white beans or cashew cream to make the sauce; that would make it a veggie dip, not the (fake) cheese bomb we’re going for. This version is all about embracing new processed, weird ingredients that make up this classic processed, weird dip.
Ingredients
- 6 T vegan butter spread, such as Earth Balance (or vegetable oil)
- 3 T minced garlic
- 1 8-oz package sliced cremini or button mushrooms
- + kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 10-oz package frozen spinach, thawed and drained
- 2 12-oz cans artichoke hearts, drained
- 3 T all-purpose flour
- 2 C unsweetened, plain almond or cashew milk
- 8 oz vegan or tofu cream cheese, such as Daiya or Tofutti
- 1 1/2 C vegan mozzarella or cheddar-cheese shreds, such as Daiya
- 1 C vegan-parmesan crumbles, such as Go Veggie
- 1 T nutritional yeast (optional)
- 1 t crushed red-chili flakes
- 1 t sweet paprika
- 1/2 t cayenne
- + pita chips
Preparation
Heat the oven to 375°F. Heat 3 tablespoons vegan butter spread in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until lightly golden brown, about 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms, season liberally with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and their liquid has evaporated, about 8 minutes. Scrape the mushrooms onto a cutting board and return the skillet to the heat.
Add the spinach to the skillet and cook, stirring, until any excess liquid is evaporated, 1–2 minutes. Scrape the spinach onto the cutting board and return the skillet to the heat. Add the artichokes to the skillet and cook, stirring, until their excess liquid is evaporated, about 3 minutes. Scrape the artichokes onto the cutting board and let cool. Roughly chop the mushrooms, spinach, and artichokes, then transfer to a large bowl.
Return the skillet to medium heat, and melt the remaining 3 tablespoons of the vegan butter spread. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Whisk in the almond milk, and whisk while it comes to a simmer, until smooth. Once it starts bubbling and thickens, reduce the heat to low. Add the tofu cream cheese, 1 cup cheese shreds, the vegan-parmesan crumbles, nutritional yeast (if using), chili flakes, paprika, and cayenne, and stir until the cheese melts and the sauce is smooth.
Pour the cheese sauce over the chopped vegetables, season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and stir to combine. Spread the dip on the bottom of a large baking dish, and sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese shreds. Bake until the dip is bubbling and hot, about 15 minutes. Turn the broiler on high, and broil the top of the dip until golden brown, 2–3 minutes. Serve the dip immediately with pita chips.